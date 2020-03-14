Nine local hoopers earn all-state nods

As the seasons change and basketball season becomes more of a memory, more honors from the winter have been release, and for nine local basketball players, all-state recognition has been a part of that.

Kankakee’s Amber Storr earned her fourth appearance in four years on both the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press Class 3A All-State teams with her second first-team appearance on both teams.

Storr was joined on the IBCA team by teammate Imani Williams, who was a third-team selection.

Seven area boys found spots as special mentions in the Class 1A and 2A IBCA All-State teams. Cissna Park teammates Keegan Boyle and Ian Rogers, as well as St. Anne’s Brooks Schoon, were all Class 1A special mentions.

In Class 2A, Manteno teammates Robbie Wesselhoff and Trevor Moisant gave the Panthers a pair of special mentions, while Illinois Central Eight Conference mates Jack Holohan of Herscher and Austin Pullara of Coal City also were special mentions.

Pullara was also selected as an honorable mention for the Class 2A AP team.