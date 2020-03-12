ROUNDUP: KCC baseball holds off ICC's four-run fifth inning by scoring late

BASEBALL

Kankakee Community College 5, Illinois Central College 4

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the first three innings to help ease the pressure off themselves when Illinois Central put up a four spot in the fifth inning. Tied 4-4, KCC then responded by scoring the eventual game-winning run in the top of the sixth.

Nick Anderson and Jared Humphrey led KCC with two hits each. Humphrey went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Anderson slapped two singles in three AB’s.

KCC’s starting pitcher Gavin King tossed four and 1/3 innings, striking out five. He gave up four earned and walked two in the Cavaliers victory.