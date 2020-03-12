IHSA cancels winter state tournaments

The Illinois High School Association canceled the rest of the boys basketball state tournament Thursday, along with the rest of the winter state series.

"The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) announced on March 12, 2020, that it has canceled its remaining winter State Series postseason tournaments, which include Boys Basketball, Scholastic Bowl, Drama & Group Interpretation, Music, Debate and Journalism, over concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic," the IHSA said in a press release issued Thursday evening.

Kankakee was set to take on Morgan Park in the IHSA Class 3A Boys Basketball Thorndridge Sectional Championship game Friday. Athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said he couldn't help but feel heartbreak for the team and their coaches.

“The only thing I can think about right now is my players and coaches and all the hard work they've put in to play in a sectional championship game," Wilcox said. "I think they could have pulled it off and maybe gone to a state championship and my heart breaks for those kids and coaches.

"I understand the potential severity of the situation. It’s hard to take, but the key word to me is the potential of the severity.”

<strong>This story will continue to be updated.</strong>

<strong>7:10 p.m</strong>. — Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said that although he and his team had discussed the possibility of their season being ended this way, both before and after Wednesday’s 72-51 win over Oak Forest in the sectional semifinal, the fact that it has become reality has been a tough fact to accept.

“We had kinda talked about it at practice, how it was a possibility because we were following suit — the NBA had canceled, the NCAA was next followed by us shortly thereafter,” Pickett said. “When I found out, the emotions started to go through and I think about the team.

“We go from the high of winning last night to less than 24 hours later, the season is canceled.”

As both a coach and teacher, Pickett said that today’s news will be an eye-opener for all of his students, a generational moment in their lives.

“I think the only thing we can take away is that the world is smaller than we realize. A virus that originated in asia is now having an impact on Kankakee,” Pickett said. “A lot of the students currently in high school don't know about 9-11 and this is their 9-11. They're gonna remember where they were, what they were doing when this happened.

“A special season can come to an abrupt end because of something we can’t control.”

<strong>7:23 p.m.</strong> — The IHSA initially planned to limit the crowds at their state basketball tournament to 60 spectators per guest. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement that after multiple schools that were hosting or participating in events voiced concerns, the decision to cancel was eventually made.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding that we have received from everyone involved in this process over the past 72 hours," Anderson said. "We have stressed the fluidity of this situation and have been transparent about the possibility that a suspension or cancellation could occur.”

The first day of regular season competition for spring sports is set for Monday. Anderson said it is too early to make any decisions regarding the spring.

"It is too early to make any decisions regarding IHSA spring state final tournaments," Anderson said. "We respect the NCAA's decision to cancel its spring championships, but also recognize that the exposure and travel by our high school teams is not as expansive as collegiate teams. At this juncture, we recommend that all IHSA spring sport teams consult their local health departments, and follow their recommendations on if and how to proceed with practices and regular-season contests."