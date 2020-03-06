Sangamon Valley All-Conference basketball teams announced

Daily Journal Staff Report

The 2019-20 Sangamon Valley All-Conference basketball teams were announced Thursday, with 11 players from six local schools finding themselves on the all-conference teams and four more players getting honorable mentions on the boys side.

Cissna Park went 5-2 in the conference, finishing one game behind Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Four Timberwolves — Keegan Boyle, Ian Rodgers, Penn Stoller and Malaki Verkler — received all-conference nods.

Clifton Central (4-2, third in conference) totaled three representatives being Kyle Peters, Jacob Shoven and Jay Lemenager.

Dwight, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka each snagged one all-conference selection.

Lane Thompson (Dwight), Ryan Tilstra (IW), Jasper Jones (Momence), Connor Curry (Watseka) all finished as a first or second team all-conference players.

Brandon Ceylor (Dwight), Jack McMillian (IW), Jared Espino (Momence) and Drew Wittenborn (Watseka) all grabbed honorable mentions.

On the girls side, 12 players from six local schools found themselves on the team, with six more getting honorable mentions.

Watseka went 6-0 in the conference, finishing first overall.

Four Warriors — Kennedy McTaggart, Kinzie Parsons, Natalie Schroeder and Allie Hoy — received all-conference nods.

Clifton Central (3-3, fourth in conference) had three selections of their own.

Kamryn Grice, Madison Kleinert and Hanna Offerman all finished as first or second team selections.

Iroquois West (2-4, fifth in conference) totaled two nominations, Shelby Johnson and Ashton Miller.

Dwight, Cissna Park and Momence each totaled one all-conference player.

Mikayla Knake (Cissna Park), Kayla Kodat (Dwight) and Kaitlyn Piekarczyk (Momence) all finished as all-conference first team players.

Kenadee Edelman (Cissna Park), Hallie Wilken (Clifton Central), Nora Anderson (Dwight), Shea Small (Iroquois West), Shan’Tai Allen (Momence) and Sydney McTaggart (Watseka) were all selected as honorable mentions.