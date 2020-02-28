BOYS BASKETBALL: Cissna Park dealt gut-wrenching, one-point loss in regional championship

ONARGA — Cissna Park kept the pressure on from start to finish of its IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional championship showdown with Ridgeview, but ultimately came up just short in a season-ending 54-53 loss at Iroquois West Middle School in Onarga.

Despite trailing from the get-go, the Timberwolves were relentless in their comeback efforts. They trailed by double digits on multiple occasions — including a 49-39 deficit with just over 2 minutes left in regulation — but their stout refusal to go down quietly led them back into immediate contention time after time.

The most dramatic of those resurgences came at the very end of regulation. After two huge 3-pointers from Ian Rogers and a third from Gavin Speirs, the ‘Wolves found themselves as close as they had been since the tip-off trailing 52-51 with 15 seconds to go.

Ridgeview brought its lead back to three points with a pair of free-throws following a quick foul on the next possession, giving Cissna Park the ball with 10 seconds left trailing 54-51. After a quick inbound, the Timberwolves got the ball to Rogers, their most reliable offensive threat, who went for the game-tying 3-ball with two seconds left and was fouled for his efforts.

Heading to the line for three shots while trailing by three points with just two seconds remaining in a championship game put the stakes as high as can be imagined for the junior guard. Rogers seemed to have ice in his veins for the first two shots, sinking both with machine precision before Ridgeview called its final timeout to give him some time to think about the third and final attempt.

Back at the line with the pressure cranked to 11, Rogers saw his final free-throw rattle around the rim and away to the left side where senior Penn Stoller was there for the rebound. But Stoller’s positioning and the lack of time remaining prevented the Timberwolves from turning the offensive rebound into a game-winner.

“He’s our best free-throw shooter and there’s not a better spot for us to be in in that situation. There’s no one else I would rather have anybody else at the line there,” said Cissna Park coach Seth Johnson. “I told him to use this as motivation for next year. He’s going to have a much bigger role next year and he’s a great kid who knows what it’s going to take and I think that will drive him. He’s a really driven person.”

The Mustangs made defending Rogers a clear priority from the very start and held his scoring to a minimum in the opening half, but even that didn’t stop the junior from piling up a team-high 16 points in the razor-thin loss.

The constant double teams saw him shoot well below his normal percentages in the first half, but he found his groove down the stretch with the twin 3-pointers in the crucial final push.

“I thought he played well and played with confidence. The shots weren’t falling in the first half, but none of us were playing especially well in the first half,” Johnson said. “He was bringing energy. He’s not a real vocal guy, but his mannerisms and the tone he sets on defense went a long way before finally knocking those shots down in the end.”

The loss marks the end of a very impressive first season at the helm for Johnson, who took over a team that lost all five of its starters from the previous year only to win 20 games and miss a regional title by the smallest possible margin against a hall-of-fame coach in Ridgeview’s Rodney Kellar.

“Rodney Kellar is a hell of a coach. He has 600 or so career wins and God knows how many regional titles. He’s a hall-of-famer and he was just able to pick apart our defense at times,” Johnson said. “There were plenty of coaching mistakes because I’m still learning, but my kids fought their butts off out there. Multiple times, we were down eight or 10 or even 12 points and we kept fighting back.

“It just wasn’t meant to be with that last free-throw, but I couldn’t be any prouder of this team.”

Stat book

Rogers’ 16 points led the Timberwolves, while Stoller added 14.