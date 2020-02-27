GIRLS BASKETBALL: G-SW's Beck named to AP all-state team

Gardner-South Wilmington’s historic girls basketball season might have ended last week, but the accolades are continuing to pour in. Junior point guard Abby Beck was named to the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A All-State team as an honorable mention Thursday.

The Panthers had a school-best 28 wins this season and earned a spot in the IHSA Class 1A Sweet Sixteen, and Beck was one of the primary reasons why. She averaged 12.8 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, in addition to 23 blocks and a single-season school record 170 steals.

For Beck, it was that 28-win, history-making team that is more important than the individual numbers.

“I’m probably most thankful to my team for being supportive and fun,” Beck said. “They’ve made this season the most memorable one in my high school career.

“We had a pretty good season, but they made it fun, too,” she added. “That’s something that I’ll never forget because I’ll never have a team quite like this one.”

Panthers coach Adam Leigh said Beck’s work ethic and abilities on both ends of the floor allowed her to have success.

“I’m very happy for Abby that she earned this recognition,” Leigh said. “She has worked very hard in the offseason to get better as a scorer, and from the season she had this year, it’s easy to tell that her hard work paid off tremendously.

“I believe that Abby is one of the elite players in the state on both ends of the floor, and so I think this is well deserved.”