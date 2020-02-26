ROUNDUP: Dulin's 3 sends Grant Park to regional finals; G-SW also headed to regional title

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 51, Chicago St. Francis De Sales 49

The Dragons surrendered the first 14 points of the game before storming all the way back, with junior Ryan Dulin sending Grant Park to Friday’s IHSA Class 1A St. Francis de Sales Regional Championship, the school’s third title game appearance in a row.

Dulin buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left on the clock to win it for the Dragons, who will face Leo on Friday.

Clayton McKinstry led the Dragons with 17 points. Andrew Fulk followed with 15, and Ryan Dulin hit three 3s, including the game-winner, to total nine points.

Newark 61, Dwight 37

The Trojans struggled offensively in the first quarter, totaling just eight points, which helped result in their postseason exit with a 15-15 record.

Brandon Ceylor scored a team-high 13 points, including going 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. Isaac Telford added 10 points.

Gardner-South Wilmington 57, St. Bede 45

The Panthers made it back-to-back regional title game appearances by knocking off St. Bede in the IHSA Class 1A Somonauk Regional, and similar to the Dragons, will look to become back-to-back regional champions Friday.

Connor Steichen scored a team-high 21 points and added three assists. Chris Bexson added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Panthers will face Yorkville Christian for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

LeRoy 51, St. Anne 36

The Cardinals’ bid for a regional plaque ended in the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional Semifinal on Wednesday.

St. Anne ended the season with a 25-8 record.