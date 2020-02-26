ROUNDUP: Coal City wrestling blows past Lisle in team sectionals; Four local boys basketball teams advance in regionals

WRESTLING

Coal City moved on in the postseason to the IHSA Team Wrestling State Finals this weekend after dismantling Lisle 74-0 at the IHSA Class 1A Immaculate Conception Sectional.

Derek Carlson (120 pounds), Joey Breneman (152), David Papach (160), Ashton Harvey (170) and Logan Miller (285) won by pinfall. Zach Finch (126 pounds), Connor Huston (138) and Gabriel Ludes (145) won their matches by tech fall. Mattaeo Blessing (113 pounds) and Dane Dearth (182) both won by major decision. Lane Kutemeier (132 pounds) also managed to get a win by a 7-0 decision.

The Coalers will take on Harvard at 9 a.m. Saturday in the state quarterfinals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Way West 68, Bradley-Bourbonnais 63

The Boilers fell to 16-14 after a narrow road loss in SouthWest Suburban Conference action Tuesday.

Freshman Owen Freeman led the Boilers in scoring with 22 points, and Gabe Renchen added 20 in the Boilers’ close loss.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Watseka 22

Watseka struggled to muster up much offense against the IHSA Class 2A Regional hosts, ending their season at 15-18.

Conner Curry led the Warriors with seven points.

Grant Park 84, Chicago Collegiate Charter 25

The Dragons had three players score in double figures in their blowout win at the IHSA Class 1A St. Francis de Sales Regional. Andrew Fulk scored a game-high 21 points, and Troy Reynolds added 18 points of his own. Clayton McKinstry managed to put up 16 points as well.

The Dragons will take on St. Francis de Sales in the regional semifinals at 7:30 tonight.

G-SW 69, DePue 36

Chris Bexson dropped 18 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Panthers were dominant in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Regional.

Connor Steichen totaled 13 points and four assists. Nate Wise added another 12 points for the Panthers, who will take on St. Bede in the regional semifinals at 7:30 tonight.

Dwight 63, Woodland 48

Brandon Ceylon totaled 22 points to lead the Trojans past Woodland in the IHSA Class 1A Somonauk Regional.

Wyatt Thompson added 12 points, six of which came from the free-throw line. The Trojans and Newark will battle at 7:30 tonight in the regional semifinals.

St. Anne 69, Calvary Christian 46

The Cardinals flew past their first-round opponents in the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional and will take on LeRoy in the regional semifinals at 7:30 tonight.

No stats were available for this game.