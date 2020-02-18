GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kankakee roughs up Morris in regional opener

KANKAKEE — To make a deeper run than last year’s appearance in an IHSA Class 3A regional championship, Kankakee’s girls basketball team knew getting off to a good start in the 2020 postseason was going to be vital to keep its season-ending momentum going.

In Tuesday’s IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional Semifinal against Morris, to say the Kays kept up their momentum would be an understatement.

Led by an efficient 31 points from Amber Storr on 68 percent (13 for 19) shooting and ever-consistent all-around play from Imani Williams, Avery Jackson and company, the Kays steamrolled Morris 77-27 on Tuesday.

The Kays improved to 28-4 on the season, including a 6-0 mark under interim coach Annette Brandy, and advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game.

“We’re just been preparing hard for this time of the season,” Brandy said. “We’ve set up a few new offenses to throw teams by surprise, and the girls are catching on quickly.”

Those new plays led to open looks for whoever had the ball on any given possession. In the first quarter, that was usually Storr, who scored 17 of her game-high 31 points in the opening frame as the Kays opened up a 35-9 lead behind their leading scorer.

Sophomore point guard Avery Jackson, who added 22 points, said seeing Storr take over a game the way she did Tuesday gives the rest of the team more fuel themselves.

“When that happens, I just push myself to get to that level,” Jackson said. “I know it’s gonna take more than one person in double-digits to go further into the season.

“As a player, I know I need to step up and be that next scorer.”

As impressive as the Kays were with both new and familiar offensive sets, their signature stingy defense was on display as well, as they scored 22 points off of 18 Morris turnovers.

“We’ve just learned to be on our feet and anticipate the pass,” Jackson said. “We’ve worked and come a long way with that.”

Jackson swiped four steals herself Tuesday, which moved her into the IHSA’s Top-20 steals list.

“I didn’t actually believe it because I didn’t play that much last year,” Jackson said. “But knowing I had to step up with so many seniors leaving last season, just to be able to make some history, I’m proud of myself, and I’m excited.

“That’s the first step, and there’s more to come. We’re going far.”

The defensive end looked the same for the Kays on Tuesday as it did the previous three years under recently resigned coach John Maniatis, but the offense has seen some new wrinkles added since Brandy took over.

Brandy said the Kays’ enormous early lead allowed them to work on their new sets in live, postseason action.

“I was glad I was able to see if we could throw in a couple plays and see if they worked against people other than ourselves,” Brandy said. “And I was glad to see all the girls on the roster got to play.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Storr added three rebounds, five assists and three steals to her game-high 31 points. Jackson’s final stat line read 22 points, five boards, two assists and four steals. Imani Williams hauled in double-digit boards by the first minute of the second quarter and finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Kays will look for their second regional championship in three years when they take on Metamora (21-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday.