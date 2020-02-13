ROUNDUP: Milford boys top Cissna Park; Peotone girls go cold in regional semis

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford 54, Cissna Park 49

The Bearcats stayed hot with their fifth straight win, this one coming against rival Cissna Park, to improve to 19-9 on the season.

Nick Allen led the Bearcats with 21 points. Tanner Sobkoviak notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. Trace Fleming and Trey Totheroh each had six points, with Fleming adding 10 boards and Totheroh dishing eight assists.

Keegan Boyle and Malaki Verkler led the Timberwolves with 14 points apiece. Penn Stoller and Ian Rogers each had eight points. Cissna Park fell to 18-8 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chicago Noble-Butler 34, Peotone 20

The Blue Devils’ typical defensive tenacity was present in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional Semifinal, but the offense was not, as the Blue Devils scored just a point in the second quarter and no more than eight points in any quarter. Their season ended at 21-9.

Mae Graffeo led the Blue Devils with 12 points and seven rebounds. Mallory Ashline scored the Blue Devils’ other eight points and hauled in nine boards.