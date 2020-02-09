Shaw Local

Kankakee seventh grade boys basketball team headed to IESA State Championship

By Daily Journal Staff Report

As the postseason road has gotten tougher, the Kankakee Junior High seventh-grade boys basketball team has continued to stand out, as the Kays improved to 21-0 and advanced to the Illinois Elementary School Association with a pair of wins during the weekend.

In quarterfinal action, the Kays picked up a 39-17 win against Old Quarry Middle School (Lemont). James Stampley had 17 points to lead the Kays, and Keyandre White added 11 points.

The Kays survived a nailbiter in the semifinals, knocking off Colin Powell Middle School (Matteson) 46-43. Stampley’s 21 points led the Kays, and Ke’Shawn Wade chipped in nine points.

The IESA Class 7-4A State Championship will feature Kankakee and 24-0 Quincy Middle School at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal. Tickets cost $5 for adults and high school students and $2 for senior citizens and elementary school students. Parking is free.