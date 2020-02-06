KCC's coach placed on leave

KANKAKEE — For the second time in as many weeks, a hall-of-fame basketball coach in the area has been placed on leave — this time at the collegiate level.

On Tuesday, Kankakee Community College women’s basketball coach Donnie Denson was placed on what the school is calling a temporary leave.

In an emailed statement to the Daily Journal, the college cited “not meeting the goals and standards of the program” as the reason for that leave.

Athletic director Todd Post said a decision for an undisclosed incident was made internally and that Denson will return Friday.

“We addressed this internally based on expectations for student-athletes, coaches and the college’s athletic program,” Post said in an emailed statement Wednesday. “Coach Denson will be back on Friday, and the team will move forward.”

Denson said he has apologized to his team and that they are moving on.

“I’ve talked to the team and apologized to them,” Denson said in the college’s release. “We are moving on now. The focus from here on is to play basketball and succeed as a team.”

Denson, in his 21st season as head coach, was inducted last year into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Assistant coach Casey Meister, who also was inducted into the hall of fame last year, is serving as the interim coach during Denson’s suspension.