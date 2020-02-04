ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys fall just short at Thorton; Bradley-Bourbonnais tops Stagg

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Thornton 52, Kankakee 49</strong>

In a heavyweight battle in Harvey, the Kays came up just a bit short after having a chance to send it into overtime.

Lavell McIntosh led Kankakee with 17 points and 10 boards. Rashard Harris added 14 points and eight boards. The Kays’ second loss of the season to Thornton dropped them to 19-3 and 8-3 in the Southland Athletic Conference.<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Stagg 43</strong>

The Boilers’ defense held Stagg to four points in the opening quarter before holding them off just as much down the stretch.

Gabe Renchen dropped 13 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the way for Bradley-Bourbonnais. Mark Robinson got into double digits as well, adding 11 points.<strong>Coal City 60, Seneca 52</strong>

Coal City outscored Seneca 20-8 in the fourth quarter to cap off a comeback win and improve to 13-10.

Austin Pullara poured in a game-high 23 points for the Coalers. Jarod Garrelts (15 points) and Jack Bunton (14 points) also managed to finish in double figures for Coal City.<strong>El Paso-Gridley 60, Reed-Custer 32</strong>

The Comets (9-16) struggled from the field, shooting just 32 percent on 41 shot attempts.

Blake Foster and Gage Stamm both tied for a team-high 8 points in Reed-Custer’s defeat.<strong>Manteno 51, Westmont 47</strong>

Manteno held off Westmont’s comeback attempt after scoring just 6 points in the final quarter. Trevor Moisant dropped a game-high 22 points in the Panthers’ victory.Robbie Wesselhoff added 11 points to round out the top-two scorers for Manteno, who improved to 15-9 on the year.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 48,</strong> <strong>Woodland 40</strong>

G-SW improved to 14-11 overall on its senior night. Chris Bexon totaled 12 points and four rebounds to lead the way for G-SW.

Nate Wise snagged four steals and added 10 points, and Dylan Hill grabbed nine boards and added nine points in the Panthers’ win.<strong>Morris 60, Wilmington 44</strong>

Ben Krietz scored a team-high 21 points in Wilmington’s defeat. The nonconference loss dropped the ‘Cats to 9-13 on the season.<strong>Peotone 81, Grant Park 76</strong>

Peotone managed to get its second victory of the year with a huge win against Grant Park.

Mason Kibelkis put up 29 points to lead Peotone in scoring. Ben Balmer managed to record a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

No stats were available for Grant Park.GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Grant Park 31, Momence 29</strong>

Hadleigh Loitz snagged five steals and added 14 points to lead Grant Park. Delaney Panozzo led the way on the glass for the Dragons snagging 12 rebounds.

No stats were available for Momence.<strong>Central 56, Trinity 42</strong>

Kamryn Grice scored 12 first-quarter points on her way to a 22-point finish to lead the way for Central. Hanna Offerman added 13 points, including a 2-for-2 performance from the free-throw line.

Reilly Dersien matched Grice’s aggressiveness with 8 points of her own in the first quarter. She finished with a team-high 20 points for Trinity.<strong>Wilmington 46, Dwight 36</strong>

Chloe Sanford scored 17 points on seven made field goals to lead Wilmington (15-12) to its decisive victory.

Kayla Kodat poured in 16 points to lead the Trojans (11-12). Nora Anderson also added 8 points and nine rebounds.