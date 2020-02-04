GIRLS BASKETBALL: Irish fall to Rosary in Rutter's return to Bishop McNamara

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s 41-39 home loss to Rosary on Tuesday, more than anything else, was proof of just how important Claudia Dolliger’s presence on the floor is for the Fighting Irish.

The imposing junior forward has the ability to seize control of a game for extended stretches of time, as she demonstrated twice over against the Royals on Tuesday. The first and most significant instance came early in the contest as Dolliger exploded for 13 of McNamara’s 14 first-quarter points by dominating the attacking half both inside and out.

She went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line during her scoring spree, piled up five offensive rebounds, scored eight points in the paint and even knocked down a 3-pointer as the Irish dashed out to a 14-9 lead to end the opening frame. It appeared as though Dolliger simply could be a weapon the Royals were unable to counter.

“She’s an all-stater in my mind, and that’s been one of our personal goals, but, obviously, the team goal is to win,” said McNamara coach Curtis Crossley. “She’s very capable of being an all-state selection at the Class 2A level, and I think she should be this year.

“She’s been competing at an extremely high level, and I’ve been very pleased.”

Though she was a nigh-unsolvable problem while on the floor, however, she could do Rosary no harm from the bench — and luckily for the visiting Royals, some early foul trouble kept Dolliger there for all but a few seconds of the two middle periods.

The Irish did an admirable job of hanging around in her absence, thanks to some solid work in picking up the slack from sophomore Amari Stevenson and junior Caris White. The Royals overcame them quickly and took a second-quarter lead, but some key baskets in the final minutes of the first half from Stevenson allowed McNamara to take a 24-22 lead into the intermission.

Unfortunately for the Irish, it took Dolliger just seconds to receive another foul upon her return for the second half. McNamara managed just three points as a team in the third frame and allowed the Royals to surge back into the lead.

Dolliger returned for the second of her one-person rallies in the fourth quarter by picking up eight lightning-quick points and keep the Irish afloat, but it wasn’t quite enough to undo the damage from her absence, as Rosary held on for a narrow victory.

Despite narrowly missing an important upset win against a Metro Suburban Conference foe, the matchup had some extra significance attached to it because of former State Championship-winning head coach and athletic director John Rutter’s return to McNamara since relocating to Aurora after his final season at the helm for the Irish last year.

During his stint at McNamara, Rutter won at least a regional title in each of his five seasons as head coach and picked up two sectional championships and a Class 2A State Championship victory in 2014-15.

“It’s awesome. I have a lot of good memories here,” Rutter said. “We played earlier this season up [at Rosary], and I got to see the girls and coaches then, but it’s nice to get back here and see some of the people that mean so much to this school, this community and to myself.”

As a former assistant to Rutter for the 2018-19 season, Crossley also appreciated the significance of the event.

“We were very aware of it. I owe a lot to Coach Rutter, who allowed me to come over here and coach with him last season, and it was a great honor to be able to compete against him and coach against him tonight,” Crossley said. “We wanted to win this thing tonight, and we fell a little bit short, but it was good experience, and, of course, the girls were excited because he has been a positive influence in their lives, as well. They were excited to be able to play against him, too.”