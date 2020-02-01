ROUNDUP: Grant Park edges Bishop McNamara; 5 local cheer teams headed to state

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Grant Park 60, Bishop McNamara 55</strong>

Despite injuries taking away point guard Ryan Dulin and forward Andrew Fulk, the Dragons came out on top in Saturday’s back-and-forth affair to improve to 10-13 on the season.

Dragons coach Bryce LaMore said an early 12-0 spark from the Dragons that gave them a first-quarter lead showed the Irish they were in for a fight Saturday.

“We came out hot, and I think that startled them a bit,” LaMore said. “We showed up with the intensity, and it was a good team win.”

Clayton McKinstry had a game-high 22 points to lead the Dragons. Troy Reynolds scored 14 points, and Travis Fick added 10 points.

Matthew Arseneau led the Irish with 12 points. Tyler Hiller had 11 points, and Owen Jackson and Andrew Arseneau had seven points apiece.The win gave the Dragons their fourth straight season with double-digit wins in LaMore’s four years as coach and was also a bit special because it came against LaMore’s alma mater.

A 2010 graduate of Bishop McNamara, LaMore played football and basketball for the Irish during his own playing days and said he has gotten to know some of the current Irish he faced off against Saturday.“I work out at the same gym as a lot of those kids, so I’m always around them,” LaMore said. “It’s nice to get a win, and it’s a good win for the Grant Park program to beat Mac.”

<strong>Kankakee 76, Chicago Marshall 52</strong>

The Kays went up early and ran away from Marshall at the Top Notch Shootout at Kankakee Community College on Sunday.

Rashard Harris led the way for Kankakee with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds in the victory. Lavell McIntosh added 14 points, and Ambrozino Storr scored 12.

The Kays improved to 19-2 overall on the season with the win.<strong>Dwight 56, Gardner-South Wilmington 51</strong>

The Trojans hung on to repel the Panthers at home in Dwight.

G-SW made a respectable comeback push in the second half but was unable to make up for the early deficit on the road.

Tyler Masching’s five 3-pointers led the way to a team-high 19 points for Dwight in the victory, and Brandon Ceylor chipped in with 13 points.

Nate Wise led the Panthers with 24 points in the loss, and Connor Steichen added 13 as they fell to 13-11 overall this season.<strong>Pontiac 66, Herscher 59</strong>

The Tigers came up just short at home against Pontiac despite a solid, 22-point effort from Logan Lunsford.

Camden Berns added 12 points, and Jack and Joe Holohan pitched in with 11 apiece in the loss.<strong>Chicago Christian 64, Central 41</strong>

The Comets failed to get much going offensively in a tough loss to Chicago Christian.

Jacob Shoven was Central’s top scorer with 11 points, and Jay Lemenager added nine points in defeat.<strong>Watseka 56, Chicago Carver 37</strong>

An excellent defensive performance from Watseka held Carver to a measly 37 points and led the way to victory at the Beecher Shootout.

Connor Curry and Jordan Schroeder put up 12 points apiece in the Warriors’ win. Brayden Haines added 11, and Drew Wittenborn scored nine.GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Trinity 48, St. Anne 29</strong>

Reilly Dersien showed her skill at attacking the basket with 18 points in a one-sided Eagles victory against the Cardinals.

Veronica Harwood added 16 points on just 10 shots for Trinity in the win, and Jewel Hays hauled in nine rebounds.

The Eagles are 19-3 overall this season.

Megan Stegall scored 10 points and grabbed seven boards for St. Anne in the loss.<strong>Cissna Park 43, Illinois Lutheran 40</strong>

The Timberwolves overcame a rocky start to the second half that saw them held completely scoreless in the third quarter to edge Illinois Lutheran on the road.

Mikayla Knake led the way for Cissna Park with 13 points in the victory. Alexis Seggebruch added 12 points, and Bonnie Russell scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Kenadee Edelman hit a game-tying 3-pointer, and Seggebruch knocked down a game-winning triple of her own, all within the final minute of the contest.<strong>Beecher 61, Hanover Central (Ind.) 49</strong>

The Bobcats improved to 22-6 overall this season with a solid victory against Hanover Central on the road in Cedar Lake, Ind.

Abby Shepard spearheaded the Beecher attack with a game-high 24 points and six rebounds in the win.COMPETITIVE CHEERLEADING

<strong>IHSA Joliet Central Sectional</strong>

Wilmington, the defending small-school state champion, took first place in sectionals to advance to another IHSA State Finals, one of four local schools headed to state from the sectional.

Herscher (second), Reed-Custer (third) and Bishop McNamara (fifth) also are headed to Friday’s and Saturday’s IHSA State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.<strong>IHSA Farmington Sectional</strong>

Dwight finished second in the small-school division of the Farmington sectional to also advance to next weekend’s state finals.BOYS BOWLING

<strong>IHSA State Finals</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Gage Campbell finished 105th in Friday’s IHSA State Finals qualifying round with a total score of 1,131.SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished ninth in a field of 13 schools at the Mustang Invite at Matea Valley.

The Boilers amassed 182 points as a team. Plainfield took first place with 422.5 points, Oswego took second with 356, and Nequa Valley placed third with 339 points.

Isaiah Swilley was the high point for B-B at the event, finishing first overall against 15 other divers with 415 points. The Boilers also performed well in the 50 freestyle, as Jake Lehman finished fourth with a time of 22.72 seconds, and Ben McDormand was just behind him in fifth at 22.85 seconds.