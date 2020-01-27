ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Campbell headed to Boys Bowling State Finals

BOYS BOWLING

<strong>Saturday: IHSA Lockport Sectional</strong>

In its second year as a program, Bradley-Bourbonnais has a state qualifier in boys bowling after junior Gage Campbell bowled a 1,325 in Lockport on Saturday to earn the final qualifying spot from the Lockport Sectional.

Campbell will compete at the IHSA State Finals in O’Fallon this weekend.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Grant Park 18</strong>

The Panthers improved to 22-2 on the season and 8-1 in the River Valley Conference with their lopsided win Monday night, thanks to Kaitlynn Kavanaugh, who scored her 1,000th career point during her 24-point outburst against the Dragons.

Micaelyn Benson had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dragons.<strong>Grace Christian 42, Central 29</strong>

The Crusaders were faced with a slim 9-8 deficit after a quarter before outscoring the Comets in each of the final three quarters to improve to 15-1 on the season.

Allie McGuirt led the Crusaders with 22 points and eight rebounds. Abby Sanford was also in double figures with 14 points and five steals.

Kamryn Grice led the Comets with 10 points, and Natalie Prairie added eight points.<strong>Milford 42, Westville 33</strong>

Kaylee Warren was dominant in the Bearcats’ victory, scoring half of Milford’s points with a game-high 21 points.<strong>Lisle 49, Manteno 29</strong>

The Panthers struggled with the Lions’ nasty press defense, coughing up 31 turnovers in their Illinois Central Eight Conference loss.

Amera Mason’s 10 points led the Panthers. Emma Riner just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.<strong>Herscher 44, Coal City 39</strong>

The Coalers’ defense was dominant early on, surrendering just three points in the first quarter, but the Tigers bounced back with at least 10 points in each of the final three quarters and erased a two-point deficit entering the fourth quarter.

Luci Hakey led the Coalers with 11 points and seven rebounds. Hayleigh Roach added nine points, and Madison Emerson scored eight points.

No stats were available for Herscher.<strong>Iroquois West 49, South Newton 41</strong>

The Raiders improved to 7-20 on the season with an eight-point nonconference victory Monday.

Shelby Johnson led the way for the Raiders with 14 points, and Shea Small packed a big punch with 12 points.BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Central 61, Tri-Point 33</strong>

The Comets improved to 11-7 on the season behind a balanced offensive attack that saw three scorers put up at least 10 points.

Jacob Shoven led the way with a game-high 23 points. Jay Lemenager dropped 13 points, and Kyle Peters had 10 points.

No stats were available for Tri-Point.