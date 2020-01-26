WRESTLING: Coal City dominates in Illinois Central Eight Dual Meet

WILMINGTON — With regionals just a couple of weeks away, wrestlers from the Illinois Central Eight Conference competed in its annual round-robin tournament Saturday in order to prepare for the gauntlet that is the postseason.

The tournament featured all eight teams from the ICE. However, it was Coal City that continued its season of dominance. The Coalers posted a perfect 4-0 record in order to take home the first-place finish in the tournament. The monstrous wins helped improve the Coalers to 36-8 on the season.

Coal City outscored its opponents, Lisle, Peotone, Streator and Wilmington by a total score of 273-40.

“I thought we did a great job today,” Coal City coach Mark Masters said. “We did not have a close dual all day. Our kids came ready to compete, and we did a really good job from the bottom of the lineup to the top.”

The Coalers took home a forfeit victory in the championship round versus Lisle after taking out Peotone 60-15 in the semifinal round.

Coal City even had some junior varsity wrestlers step up for some guys who were out because of injury or illness. One JV wrestler in particular, Mike McVay, had himself a career day by going undefeated in the tournament.

“Mike McVay went 4-0 today, had four pins at 160 [pounds],” Masters said. “He works extremely hard, does everything right. He just has a really tough senior in from of him.”

Injuries cost some teams such as Lisle and Reed-Custer a chance to possibly upset the Coalers in the tournament, which resulted in them both taking forfeit losses on the day.

Reed-Custer came into the tournament seeded second but finished fourth because of some unexpected losses and injuries.

“We wrestled these guys before, so the question is why the turn of events?” Reed-Custer head coach Jeff Sutkley said. “They battled hard through the season, we win and we come here and have a bad day, and that cost us second place, primarily.”

Nonetheless, even with injuries, the Comets still managed to post five individuals who finished as all-conference athletes.

Ryan Tribble (113), Bobby Mann (120), Adell Gamboa (138), Noah Curl (162), Kody Marschner (195) all took home individual honors for Reed-Custer.

Although Peotone did not take home first-place honors, head coach Greg Goberville was proud of how his team faired in the conference dual. The Blue Devils took home thirdplace after a forfeit win by Reed-Custer in its consolation dual.

“We beat Manteno, Herscher strongly and lost to Reed-Custer by one point,” Goberville said. “I was waiting for the opportunity to reverse that, which I think we could have with a change or two, but it looks like they are going to forfeit to us. We knew Coal City is a solid team through and through; I think we won three or four matches against them, which was expected.”

With only a couple of meets left before the regional, Goberville is going to set his focus primarily on individuals. He will shift his center of attention on certain guys to make sure they are a certain weight and get them ready to fight for a chance to compete strongly at state.

Wilmington on the other hand, finished with a minor victory. The Wildcats ended up taking home the consolation bracket win with a fifth-place finish.

Along with other squads, Wilmington was one of the teams that was unable to bring a full lineup to the meet, which cost them points right from the jump. The Wildcats had to spot everyone they faced 12 points out of the gate, which resulted in them having to battle it out in the consolation bracket.

“I thought we wrestled well,” Wilmington coach Rob Murphy said. “Wrestling in our conference, you’ve got to be able to fill 14 weight classes and be ready to wrestle for six minutes, or you’re going to have problems.”

Manteno came into the meet as the six seed and just wanted to improve. The Panthers know how hard it is in the ICE conference, especially when they have a lineup mostly filled with freshman and sophomores, as well as vacancies at some weight classes.

“These other teams have experienced guys in their lineup,” Manteno coach Ed Spiewak said. “We are working with some younger kids, so it is a lot tougher to hang with them given they have more years of experience.”

Still, that did not stop 152-pounder Wyatt Young from going 5-0 on the day, including a huge win against two-time state placer Jack Narine, of Wilmington.

Another team that struggled with wrestlers who are not as experienced was Herscher. The Tigers were not able to fill a full lineup and only brought two seniors who have been wrestling for some time.

“Wrestling wise, I was pretty proud of how my kids did,” Herscher assistant coach David Osborn said. “I think that a lot of them are still improving and are showing steady progress. I think we could have a good look at regionals with what I saw today.”

It was a valiant effort by the Tigers given Herscher’s struggles to get wrestlers to come out for the team.

“We are going against teams that have a more set up coaching and funnel programs that give them more seasoned kids,” Osborn said. “Us, we don’t have as established of a funnel program from the grade schools. So, we are getting kids at the high school level who are completely new to wrestling.”

<strong>Team Scores</strong>

1. Coal City 2. Lisle 3. Peotone 4. Reed-Custer 5. Wilmington 6. Manteno 7. Herscher 8. Streator.