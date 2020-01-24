BOYS BASKETBALL: Turnovers plague Bradley-Bourbonnais in home loss to Bolingbrook

BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball team has had quite the schedule this week, as the Boilers fell to the state’s fifth-ranked team, Homewood-Flossmoor, on Tuesday and turned around to welcome equally potent Bolingbrook on Friday, when the Boilers’ looked to turn around a recent skid.

The only problem was Bolingbrook had just as much of an advantage against the Boilers as the Vikings had earlier in the week. Bolingbrook’s squad was superior in speed, height and talent. This led the Raiders to hand the Boilers’ just their second loss in nine home games this season by a monstrous 76-39 tally.

Boilers’ coach Alex Renchen wasn’t shy to mention the heavy hand the Boilers were dealt in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, where they fell to 2-4 on the year and 10-9 overall.

“A lot of people who read the paper, they need to understand that we have played five teams that are ranked,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Alex Renchen said. “No one else does that. Nobody else knows what Bolingbrook is because they haven’t seen Bolingbrook nor Homewood-Flossmoor.”

Bolingbrook proved why it’s one of the best teams in the state of Illinois early on. The Raiders came out with tenacity and set the tone early. They forced nine Boilermaker first-quarter turnovers, one of which led to a nasty slam dunk by Darius Burford, who went on to score a game-high 21 points for Bolingbrook.

“Their transition game is really good,” Renchen said. “We weren’t able to handle it.”

However, things did not always look as ugly as the final score might show. Down the stretch of the first quarter, with the help of the electric home crowd, freshman Owen Freeman of Bradley-Bourbonnais got hot. He scored nine points in the first quarter alone, which helped keep the score close as the Boilermakers trailed 26-18 after one.

Unfortunately for the Boilers, they couldn’t protect the ball. This forced Bradley-Bourbonnais to go away from Freeman and took them out of their game plan. In doing so, the Boilers looked as though they were trying to do too much, which caused them to turn the ball over 30 times.

“They are an elite team; obviously, we are not at that level at this time,” Renchen said.

Things got worse for the Boilers as the game went on. Bolingbrook went on to outscore Bradley-Bourbonnais 22-8 in the second quarter, which not only took the life out of the crowd but also the Boilers.

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Freeman led the Boilers with 15 points and six rebounds. Mark Robinson added 13 points and four rebounds.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Boilers play at Plainfield Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday.