ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer's Christian reaches 1,000 points in win over Streator

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Reed-Custer 70, Streator 29</strong>

A 35-point explosion helped lift the Comets to a wide-margin victory. Jaden Christian scored a team-high 28 points and became the eighth player in program history to top 1,000 career points.

The Comets improved to 17-9 and 10-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference after their seventh straight win.<strong>Beecher 49, Illinois Lutheran 19</strong>

Beecher moved to 18-6 and 7-0 in the River Valley Conference after a convincing win against the Chargers.

Luz Sandoval got hot and hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter. She led the team with 12 points. Beecher shot well from deep as a team, hitting 7-of-17 shot attempts from beyond the arc.<strong>Trinity 53, Donovan 31</strong>

Trinity had four girls out because of illness but used solid ball movement to steal another victory on the road.

Reilly Dersien led Trinity with 16 points and 5 rebounds. Sarah Haller added 10 points of her own to help the Eagles improve to 17-3 on the season.<strong>Peotone 46, Coal City 26</strong>

Peotone improved to 18-6 on the year and 8-2 in the Illinois Central Eight, thanks to Mae Graffeo and Courtney Burks.

Graffeo scored 13 points, and Burks added 10 points as the Top-2 scorers for the Blue Devils.

Coal City cooled off after a 16-point opening quarter to fall by double-digits. Madison Emerson led Coal City in both points and rebounds, scoring 7 points and grabbing 10 boards.<strong>Wilmington 43, Manteno 37</strong>

The Wildcats were able to hold off a late Panthers charge to secure a victory in Illinois Central Eight Conference play.

Chloe Boros almost helped Manteno complete the comeback with 11 points. Ashlyn Wischnowski added seven points and five rebounds in the Panthers’ defeat.

No stats were available for Wilmington.<strong>P-B-L 51, Iroquois West 24</strong>

Iroquois West fell in the semi final round of the SVC Tournament at Watseka. Shelby Johnson led the way for IW, putting in four buckets to total 8 points.<strong>Watseka 48, Dwight 33</strong>

Natalie Schroeder led the way for Watseka by drilling five 3-pointers and dropping 19 points to send the Warriors to Saturday’s championship game.

Kennedy McTaggart added 18 points on her own, 15 of which came in the first half.

The Trojans fell despite the valiant effort by Nora Anderson and company. Anderson scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Dwight in scoring. Kayla Kodat added 12 points and eight rebounds.<strong>Central 40, St. Anne 15</strong>

Distribution was key for Central, as nine players scored at least two points in its convincing victory. Hanna Offerman led the Comets with 13 points.

St. Anne struggled to score against Central’s tough defense. Jasmin Toeper led the way for St. Anne, scoring a team-high 12 points.<strong>Momence 46, Cissna Park 32</strong>

Kaitlyn Piekarczyk (21 points), Aiyanna Mitchell (12 points) and Shan’Tai Allen (10 points), all scored in double-figures to outscore Cissna Park themselves.

Mikayla Knake scored seven of her 10 total points in the first quarter to give Cissna Park a 15-12 lead after the first, but ultimately, her offense could not keep up. Alexis Seggeburch led Cissna Park in scoring with 14 points.BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Trinity 50, Donovan 35</strong>

The Wildcats were able to stay within striking distance, trailing by just four points at the half, but the Eagles were able to exert their dominance as the night went on.

Max McCleary scored a game-high 21 points and hauled in eight rebounds for the Eagles. Cameron Larson added 12 points, and Ben Green chipped in eight points and six assists.

Darien Pocious led the Wildcats with 12 points. Tate Caposieno also was in double-figures with 10 points. Brodi Winge stuffed the stat sheet with eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.