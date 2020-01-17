BOYS BASKETBALL: Manteno loses double-digit lead, recovers in overtime at Herscher

HERSCHER — In front if its home crowd, Herscher’s boys basketball team was ever so close to a win for the ages when the Tigers hosted Manteno Friday night in Illinois Central Eight Conference action.

After falling behind by as many as 18 points and facing a 13-point deficit to enter the fourth quarter, the Tigers tenaciously recovered to force overtime, only to fall to the Panthers 59-56.

Manteno, led by Trevor Moisant’s eight points in the fourth quarter and overtime, improved to 11-7 and 5-1 in the ICE, while the Tigers fell to 10-8 (4-3).

“It’s was really intense when you got those guys in the corner (of the crowd) yelling at you,” Moisant said of the late-game road pressure. “You’re just trying to take it one step at a time.”

Leading 39-26 going into the fourth, the Panthers could not withstand the full-court press defense the Tigers employed and allowed the home team to crawl back into the game.

Herscher senior Jack Holohan scored 11 of his 26 points in a fourth-quarter explosion to help bring the Tigers within two points with two minutes left in regulation.

Then, tied at 48-48, Herscher’s sophomore Cody Lunsford went on to hit back-to-back layups to give the Tigers a 52-50 lead with just more than 20 seconds left in regulation.

It looked like Herscher was about to complete the ultimate comeback until Mosiant took things into his own hands.

He drew a shooting foul with just three seconds left to give the Panthers a chance to tie things back up and try to force overtime.

The senior fought off the electric crowd and hit both of his free throws to tie it at 52 each to send the game in overtime.

“It’s always a lot of pressure when we are away and the fans crowd is on you,” Moisant said. “So, I just had to take a deep breath and figure things out on the line.”

He then later added four of his teams seven points in overtime, including a clutch 3-pointer, to allow the Panthers some breathing room before sealing the game on the free-throw line.

“It’s a big win for us,” Manteno head coach Zack Myers said. “It separates us a little more in the conference with second place (Herscher). So, it’s good to get out of here with a win.”

Although this game came down to the wire, the Tigers ultimately could not erase its first half miscues. Too many times Herscher allowed Manteno to go on runs, including a 12-3 spurt to open the game.

“We have a major problem right now that we get down every game in the first half or first quarter,” Herscher head coach Ron Oloffson said. “It’s happening too much and then we are coming out and playing a great second half, and we win those close games. And tonight, we just didn’t do it.”

No defensive energy in the first half cost the Tigers to trail 39-26 at halftime. And while the defensive energy lacked, Oloffson said that translated a bit to the offensive end.

“We just didn’t finish really well,” Oloffson said. “I don’t really have a lot to say about that but kudos to [Manteno], they played a great first half. Bottom line, we’ve got to play with that kind of fire and passion (in the second half) for the entire game.”

Stat Book

Jack Holohan led all scorers with 26 points for the Tigers. Logan Lunsford added 10 points of his own.

Trevor Moisant (18 points), Darien Beckhard (12 points), Robbie Wesselhoff (12 points), all finished in double-figures for the Panthers.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

With a quick turnaround, Herscher will continue its road trip as the team heads to Iroquois West Saturday to play at 7 p.m.

As for Manteno, the team will get some time to regroup before heading to Wilmington Tuesday to play at 7 p.m.