ROUNDUP: Espino's 32 points leads Momence past Manteno in OT

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Momence 69, Manteno 59 (OT)</strong>

Jared Espino’s perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the free-throw line in overtime helped ice the game in Momence’s out-of-conference match up against Manteno. The Redskins outscored the Panthers 16-6 in OT to seal the win.Espino poured in 32 points, including five 3-pointers. Dayquain Hughes-Belle (16 points) finished as the only other Redskin in double-figures.

Trevor Moisant almost matched Espino’s performance, adding 31 points of his own for the Panthers. Darien Bechard added 10 points.GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Grant Park 40, Illinois Lutheran 34</strong>

Micaelyn Benson and the Dragons grinded out a defensive battle against Illinois Lutheran on its home court.

Benson recorded a season-high 20 points to go along with 12 rebounds, giving herself another double-double. Hadleigh Loitz also added 10 points. Delaney Panozzo flirted with a triple-double with eight points, seven boards and five blocks.<strong>Dwight 64, St. Anne 33</strong>

The Trojans came away with a nonconference road victory to improve to 7-9 on the season.

Nora Anderson led the way for the Trojans, dropping 12 points for a team-high. Mikalah Bregin, Kayla Kodat and Rylee Farris each had 10 points

Sophia Torres scored a team-high 13 points for the Cardinals.<strong>Reed-Custer 51, Beecher 44</strong>

The Comets improved to 14-9 after going into halftime with a 25-16 lead and then storming back from a Beecher surge that saw the Bobcats lead by as much as six in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Christian led the Comets with 14 points, followed by Daniele Cherry, who added 11 points herself. Kylie Balgemann finished third in team scoring, dropping eight points.

Morgan McDermott led the way for the Bobcats with 10 points and five rebounds. Abby Shepard and Kaylie Sippel added nine points each.