ROUNDUP: Storr sets Kankakee girls single-game scoring record; boys also beat Crete-Monee

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee 84,</strong> <strong>Crete-Monee 62</strong>

Ambranette Storr’s stellar and record-breaking season continued Tuesday when she broke the Kays’ single-game scoring record with a 47-point outburst to lead the Kays to a blowout win.

Storr added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Avery Jackson added 14 points, four rebounds, an assist, eight steals and a block. Imani Williams had a triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.<strong>Central 50, Manteno 19</strong>

The Comets scored at least 10 points in every quarter and didn’t allow more than six points in any quarter in their impressive effort Tuesday.

Hanna Offerman led the Comets with 12 points. Jillian Baker and Kamryn Grice each tallied 11 points.

Ahstyn Wischnowski and Amera Mason had four points apiece to lead the Panthers.<strong>Urbana 54, Iroquois West 23</strong>

The Raiders had trouble getting started on the road Monday, with Emma Lopez’s six points leading the way. Shelby Johnson added five points.<strong>Cissna Park 42, South Newton 31</strong>

The Timberwolves led at the end of each quarter, with their largest lead coming at the game’s conclusion.

Mikayla Knake was a force on both sides of the ball, leading Cissna Park with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists and seven steals. Bonnie Russell added eight points, two boards, an assist and a steal.<strong>Tri-Point 55, St. Anne 26</strong>

Sierra Hummel was lights out for the Chargers, going off for 21 points, including a 5-for-9 night from the 3-point line. Kyra Cathcart was equally as effective with 17 points.Jasmin Toepfer led St. Anne with 10 points, and Sophia Torres added eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee 66, Crete-Monee 41</strong>

The Kays, who entered the day ranked fifth in the latest IHSA Class 3A AP Poll, left Crete with a whopping win to improve to 14-1 and 5-1 in the Southland Athletic.

Lavel McIntosh posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Kays. Ambrozino Storr (14 points), Deylon Johnson (13 points) and Rashard Harris (10 points) were also in double-figures.<strong>Lincoln-Way Central 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 59</strong>

The Boilers trailed by just a point through three quarters before being outscored 21-14 in the final frame.

Mark Robinson led the Boilers with 21 points. Gabe Renchen added 17 points, and Owen Freeman was in double-figures with 11 points.<strong>Streator 64, Herscher 53</strong>

After facing an 18-point halftime deficit, the Tigers trimmed their deficit to as tight as seven points but never were able to get any closer.

Jack Holohan led the Tigers with 23 points. Joe Holohan added 10 points.<strong>Milford 47, Hoopeston 41</strong>

The Bearcats led at the conclusion of every quarter, although a late Cornjerkers storm in the final frame made things tighter than they were for most of the contest.

Tanner Sobkoviak’s 20 points led Milford. Nick Allen added 13 points, and Trey Totheroh had eight points.<strong>Grant Park 57, Beecher 35</strong>

The Bobcats were able to largely keep pace for most of the game, but a 23-6 fourth quarter in favor of the Dragons kept them unbeaten in the River Valley Conference.

Andrew Fulk scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Dragons. Clayton McKinstry had 14 points.

Duane Doss led the Bobcats with 14 points, and Nick Noles chipped in 12 points.<strong>Reed-Custer 66, Wilmington 62</strong>

After pulling ahead with a 26-point effort in the third quarter, the Comets had to sweat out their victory after the Wildcats bounced back with a 27-point outburst in the fourth.

Blake Foster’s 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals led the Comets. Gage Stamm added 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jacob Heisner put up 15 points, nine boards and five assists.

Ben Kreitz led the Wildcats with 26 points.<strong>Prairie Central 56, Iroquois West 28</strong>

Ryan Tilstra was the only player with more than two buckets, leading the Raiders with 11 points as they were doubled up on Monday.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee Community College 99, Trinity Christian (JV) 35</strong>

The Cavaliers nearly went for triple-digits against their JV NAIA competition Tuesday.

Brandi Hudson’s 21 points led KCC. Kierra Williamson (14 points), Jaida Sherrod (13 points) and Ceiarra Smith (10 points) gave the Cavaliers four scorers in double-figures.