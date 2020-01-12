ROUNDUP: Kankakee dominates at St. Joe-Ogden Shootout

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee 66, Danville 33</strong>

The Kays traveled to St. Joseph for the St. Joe-Ogden Shootout on Saturday and picked up a resounding victory by doubling up Danville.Ambrozino Storr led the way for Kankakee with 17 points and seven rebounds. Deylon Johnson added 15 points, five rebounds and four steals. Rashard Harris scored 14 points in the victory.

<strong>Donovan 35, Illinois Lutheran 32</strong>

The Wildcats held off a late charge from Lutheran to pick up a narrow River Valley Conference win at home.

Darrien Pocius and Tate Caposieno scored 10 points apiece for Donovan, and Andy Onnen added eight points and 10 rebounds.<strong>Chicago Marshall 100, Peotone 35</strong>

Nothing much went right for the Blue Devils in a landslide loss to Marshall at the Bob Hambric Shootout.

Nick Scroppo was the only silver lining for Peotone in the loss. He scored 18 points and grabbed eight boards.<strong>Milford 53, G-RF 45</strong>

The Bearcats shot a very strong 12 for 15 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to secure a win on the road.

Trey Totheroh led the way for Milford with 18 points in the win. He shot 8 for 10 from the stripe in the win, including a perfect 4 for 4 in the fourth.GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>GC-M-S 50, Iroquois West 34</strong>

The Raiders fell to pieces in the fourth quarter on the road as the Falcons out-scored them 21-8 in the final eight minutes. Shea Small led Iroquois West with 14 points in the loss.<strong>Watseka 39, Fisher 37</strong>

The Warriors held on for a narrow victory against Fisher at home in Watseka, thanks to a 13-point effort from Natalie Schroeder. Kennedy McTaggart added 10 points as Watseka improved to 15-5 overall this season.<strong>Hoopeston 43, Cissna Park 18</strong>

The Timberwolves never got it going on the road against Hoopeston in a one-sided loss. Mikayla Knake led the ‘Wolves with eight points.SWIMMING

<strong>Champain-Centennial Charger Invite</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais diver Isaiah Swilley broke his own school record for 11 dives with 477.70 points at the Charger Invite on Saturday in Champaign.

The Boilers finished third at the eight-team invite with 27 points as a team. Glenwood picked up the team victory with 40 points.WRESTLING

<strong>Princeton Invitational</strong>

Coal City snagged fifth place in a field of 34 teams at the Princeton Invite with a team score of 152 points.

Daniel Jezik led the way for the Coalers with first place in his bracket at 195 pounds. Evan Rivera finished second at 106 pounds.

Reed-Custer finished in 11th place as a team. Kody Marschner, Noah Curl and Bobby Mann each finished in fourth in their respective brackets for the Comets.

Dakota took first place as a team with 212 points, Vandalia was second with 195, Auburn placed third with 188, Riverdale was fourth with 153, and Coal City was just behind them in fifth with 152 points.