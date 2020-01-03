ROUNDUP: Trinity girls and boys combine for 3-0 day in Galesburg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Galesburg Tournament</strong>

<strong>Trinity 37, Unity Christian 8; Trinity 57, Galesburg 11</strong>

The Eagles turned in a pair of impressive defensive efforts at the Galesburg Tournament.

Reilly Dersien led the way for Trinity with 16 points and seven rebounds, while McKayla Levoy added six points and seven boards of her own in the matinee against Unity Christian.

The Eagles moved to 11-2 on the season with their win against the tournament’s host. Veronica Harwood had 14 points, five boards and a steal. Dersien added 13 points, four boards, two blocks and an assist. Emily McGinnis was also in double-figures with 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Galesburg Tournament</strong>

<strong>Trinity 66, Illinois Impact (Rockford) 25</strong>

The Eagles cruised out to a 44-7 halftime lead on their way to their 14th win in as many games this season.

Max McCleary continued his early-season tear with 15 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Graham also had 15 points and added four assists.

<strong>Joliet Catholic 56, Manteno 53</strong>

The Panthers made a valiant run at a comeback after trailing JCA by 13 at halftime, but come up just short in a three-point loss at home.

Trevor Moisant led the way for Manteno with 23 points in spite of the loss, while Darien Bechard added 12 points.

WRESTLING

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished third overall at a 37-team tournament at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on December 27.

At 120 pounds, senior Austin Spacht won his way past three undefeated wrestlers — including an 18-3 tech fall over the no. 1 seed in the semifinals — to win the tournament in his weight class.{div}Sophomore Anthony Lawryn went 4-1 on the day to take third place at 113 pounds for the Boilermakers, senior Lucas Regnier also went 4-1 and finished third in the 145 pound bracket and juniors Anthony Mancilla (138) and Joey Knapp (126) finished in fifth place in their respective weight classes.

Brady Schumer also had a nice day for the Boilers, taking seventh place at 285 pounds and Ethan Spacht took eighth place in the 106 pound bracket.