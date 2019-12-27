ROUNDUP: Watseka girls edge Beecher in Blue Devils Classic; Momence escapes Kankakee Holiday Tournament with win over Peotone

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Watseka 46, Beecher 43</strong>

The Warriors put together a big fourth-quarter rally to snatch a come-from-behind win against the Bobcats at the Blue Devils Holiday Classic in Peotone.

Watseka was lights out from the free-throw line in their game-winning final frame, shooting 10 for 11 from the stripe in the fourth quarter alone. Natalie Schroeder was a perfect 6 for 6 from the line during that span and led the Warriors with a game-high 17 points in the win.

Abby Shepard led Beecher with 16 points in the loss. Watseka improved to 10-4 overall with the win, and Beecher fell to 11-4.<strong>Lincoln-Way West 77, Kankakee 52</strong>

The Kays had a rare off day in Bloomington on Friday, and the end result was a lopsided loss against a quality SouthWest Suburban Conference opponent during the State Farm Classic.

Avery Jackson led the way for the Kays with 21 points in the loss, and Ambranette Storr added 15 of her own.<strong>El Paso-Gridley 46, Bishop McNamara 41</strong>

The Irish came up just short against El Paso-Gridley at the State Farm Classic.

Claudia Dolliger led the Irish with 15 points in the loss.<strong>Grant Park 44, DePue 12</strong>

The Dragons were downright dominant Leland-Earlville Holiday Tournament action Friday, holding the Little Giants to just 12 points along the way.

Brooke Veldhuizen posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in the win, and Delaney Panozzo flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight steals. Mikaelyn Benson narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.<strong>Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Dwight 35</strong>

The Trojans suffered a loss to the Royals at the Leland-Earlville Holiday Tournament in Earlville in spite of a double-double from Kayla Kodat.

Kodat scored 11 points and hauled in 10 rebounds for Dwight in the loss, and Nellie Rieke chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. The Trojans are 4-8 overall this season.<strong>Wilmington 45, Manteno 36</strong>

The Wildcats dashed out to an early lead and cruised the rest of the way to victory against Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Manteno at the Momence Holiday Tournament.

Chloee Boros was the silver lining for the Panthers in the loss, scoring a team-high 14 points.<strong>Reed-Custer 40, Chicago Christian 29</strong>

A stout defensive effort saved the day for the Comets and allowed them to pick up a win at the Momence Holiday Tournament despite shooting just 30 percent from the field and 2 for 19 from beyond the arc.

Jaden Christian cobbled together 13 points for Reed-Custer in the win to lead the way to victory.<strong>Liberty Christian 65, St. Anne 31</strong>

Jasmin Toepfer’s 15 points weren’t enough to keep the Cardinals in the running against Liberty at the Momence Holiday Tournament.Sophia Torres chipped in with eight points in the loss.

<strong>Villa Grove-Heritage 65, Cissna Park 13; North Vermilion 49, Cissna Park 17</strong>

The Timberwolves were unable to keep up with Villa Grove-Heritage in a one-sided loss at the Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck-Henning.

Mikayla Knake was Cissna Park’s top scorer with eight points in the loss.

They didn’t fare much better against North Vermilion. Knake was their top offensive contributor with nine points against the Falcons.BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Momence 86, Peotone 82</strong>

Momence weathered the storm to pick up a win against Peotone at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament despite the Blue Devils’ 15 3-pointers.

Dayquain Hughes-Bell led Momence with 21 points in the win, Jared Espino scored 18, Jaden Wells added 16, and Jasper Jones scored 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

Nick Scroppo led Peotone with 21 points, Mason Kibelkis was just behind him with 20 points, Ben Balmer scored 15, and Kade Hupe added 13 for Peotone in the loss.<strong>Spring Valley Hall 60, Wilmington 36</strong>

The Wildcats’ recent run of tournament success came to halt at the hands of Spring Valley Hall on the second day of the Marseilles Holiday Tournament.

Freshman Ryder Meents scored six points in the losing cause for Wilmington.<strong>Kewanee 73, Gardner-South Wilmington 51</strong>

The Panthers never recovered from a slow start and suffered a loss on Day 2 of the Marseilles Holiday Tournament.

Chris Bexson led G-SW (7-6) with 19 points in the loss, and Nate Wise added 12.<strong>Leland-Earlville 69, Dwight 53</strong>

After keeping pace through the firs two quarters, the Trojans lost the thread in the second half of their Marseilles Holiday Tournament tilt.

The Raiders outscored Dwight 33-20 in the second half to pick up the win. Brandon Ceylor led the Trojans with 12 points in the loss.<strong>Milford 71, Christ Our Rock Lutheran 52; Milford 62, Rantoul JV 33</strong>

Tanner Sobkoviak led the way with 19 points as the Bearcats reduced Christ Our Rock to rubble at the Blue Devil Classic at Bismarck-Henning.

Luke McCabe also scored 19 points for Milford in the win, and Trace Fleming scored 14.

The ‘Cats also picked up a win against Rantoul’s JV squad.<strong>Annawan 62, Bishop McNamara 54</strong>

The Irish had no answer for Annawan’s Julian Samuels, who scored 30 points in a win at the State Farm Classic.

Owen Jackson led McNamara with 11 points in the loss, and Jaxson Provost scored 10.WRESTLING

<strong>Abe’s Rumble (Springfield)</strong>

Coal City picked up five decisive victories at the annual Abe’s Rumble in Springfield.

The Coalers dismantled Anna-Jonesboro 66-7, Canton 63-12, Peru-St. Bede 76-4, St. Joseph 74-6 and Pontiac 64-12 in an overwhelming display of strength.