ROUNDUP: Watseka dismantles St. Anne, Kankakee takes down Thornton on the road

Daily Journal Staff Report

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Watseka 55, St. Anne 13</strong>

The Warriors utterly stymied the Cardinals in a one-sided win at home in Watseka by allowing just one point in all of the second half.

Kennedy McTaggart led Watseka with 19 points in the win, and Natalie Schroeder was right behind her with 18 points as the Warriors improved to 9-2 overall on the season.

<strong>Kankakee 67, Thornton 63</strong>

The Kays continued their run of dominance with a big win on the road over Thornton.

Ambranette Storr led the way with 33 points and eight rebounds in the victory, Avery Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds of her own, and Imani Williams had 10 assists, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Kankakee is 15-1 this season.

<strong>Prairie Central 69, Beecher 45</strong>

The Bobcats came out on the wrong end of a road matchup with Prairie Central, dropping their season standing to 10-3 overall.

Kaylie Sippel led Beecher with 15 points and six rebounds in the loss.

<strong>Reed-Custer 40, Somonauk 39</strong>

The Comets overcame a rough shooting night to earn a come-from-behind victory at home over Somonauk.

Jaden Christian led Reed-Custer with 11 points in the win. The Comets are 9-5 overall this season.

<strong>Dwight 46, Central 40</strong>

Kayla Kodat turned in another prolific offensive effort for the Trojans, posting 26 points to go with 16 rebounds in a tremendous comeback win.

The Trojans entered the fourth quarter trailing 38-28, then outscored the Comets 18-2 in the final frame to pick up the win.

Kodat shot 9-for-10 from the free throw line and scored eight points in the Trojans’ pivotal fourth quarter. Jordan Schultz added 10 points for Dwight in the win.

SWIMMING

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 106, Homewood-Flossmoor 79</strong>

The Boilermakers improved to 3-0 on the season with a big victory on the road over H-F.

B-B took first in eight events en route to the win, including individual victories from Jake Lehman in the 200 individual medley, Zachary Scheiwiller in the 50 freestyle, Garrett Metzger in the 100 butterfly and two wins from Ben McDormand in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

The Boilers also earned team wins in the 400 free and 200 medley relays.