ROUNDUP: Cissna Park boys, Beecher and G-SW girls win big on the hardwood

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Cissna Park 63, Watseka 58</strong>

A lights-out fourth quarter from Keegan Boyle helped the Timberwolves hang for a victory at the Toyota Classic at St. Joe-Ogden.

Boyle piled up 15 of his game-high 24 points in the final period as Cissna Park improved to 3-0 on the young season. Ian Rogers also chipped in with 13 points, hitting three first-half 3-pointers along the way.

Conner Curry’s 14 points were tops for the Warriors in the loss, while Drew Wittenborn and Jordan Schroeder added 13 apiece and Ethan LaBelle scored 11.

<strong>Newark 62, Dwight 52</strong>

Lane Thompson’s 18 points weren’t quite enough to keep the Trojans in the running against Newark at home in Dwight.

Tyler Masching added 14 points and Brandon Ceylor scored 11 in the loss for Dwight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Beecher 58, Manteno 29</strong>

The Bobcats traveled to Manteno and earned a commanding win on the road over the Panthers thanks in large part to a 14-point effort from Abby Shepard.

Kaylie Sippel added 13 points in the win, while Margaret Landis had seven points to go with nine steals.

Emma Riner led the Panthers with 10 points in the loss.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 60, Ottawa Marquette 43</strong>

The Panthers are still rolling and sit at 8-0 on the season following a nice win on the road over Ottawa Marquette.

Madelyn Storm led the way with 19 points for G-SW, while Abby Beck finished right behind her with 17 points and Kaitlynn Kavanaugh scored 12 in the victory.

<strong>Newark 87, Dwight 40</strong>

Kayla Kodat was a silver lining for the Trojans with 21 points, but nothing else went right in a blowout loss.

None of Kodat’s teammates scored more than seven points in the loss and Dwight was held completely scoreless as a team in the fourth quarter.

WRESTLING

<strong>Coal City, Mooseheart, Mendota at Plano</strong>

The Coalers wreaked utter havoc on all comers in quadrangular action in Plano on Tuesday.

Coal City defeated Plano 80-0, Mooseheart 81-0 and Mendota 78-3 on a wildly successful night on the road.

Mendota picked up win via an 11-5 decision at 138 pounds. Other than that, the Coalers were victorious either by pin, decision or forfeit in every one of the remaining 41 matchups.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>St. Xavier 109, Olivet Nazarene University 101</strong>

In spite of a late push from the Tigers, St. Xavier held strong throughout a wire-to-wire victory over Olivet in McHie Arena.

Kayla Ross led the Tigers with 24 points in the loss. She also notched her 300th career steal in the first quarter. Kennedy Johnson also hit double-digit scoring for Olivet with 10 points in the loss.