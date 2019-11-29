ROUNDUP: G-SW, Reed-Custer continue strong start with tournament wins

Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>G-SW 47, Serena 32</strong>

The Panthers dashed out to an early lead in Coal City, then ambled their way to an easy victory against Serena. They carried an imposing 39-14 lead into the fourth quarter before easing up down the stretch and cruising to victory.

Chris Bexson led the way for G-SW with 14 points in the victory. The Panthers are 2-1 overall this season. The Panthers will take on Beecher in the fifth-place game at 7:30 p.m. today in the auxiliary gym at Coal City.

<strong>Manteno 75, Peotone 55</strong>

The Panthers picked up a commanding win in their home half of the Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-off, dropping Illinois Central Eight rivals Peotone by 20 points.

Robbie Wesselhoff and Darien Bechard delivered a bit of lightning and thunder in the victory, with Wesselhoff making the Blue Devils pay from long range while Bechard made his presence felt in the paint. Both Panthers finished with 14 points in the win.

Sophomore Mason Kibelkis led all scorers with 20 points for Peotone in the loss.

The Victory advances the Panthers to the tournament’s third-place contest against their co-hosts, the Coalers, tonight at 6 p.m. in Coal City. The Devils will square off with Serena in the auxiliary gym, also at 6 p.m., in hopes of avoiding a last-place finish.

<strong>Coal City 43, Morris 29</strong>

The Coalers won their way to the other half of the aforementioned third-place game with a comfortable jaunt against Morris on their home floor.

Payton Hutchings led the way with 10 points for Coal City, and Jack Bunton and Cade Mueller added nine apiece.

<strong>Reed-Custer 52, Mendota 23</strong>

The Comets rumbled past Mendota in Seneca on Friday, thanks in large part to a dominant first half that saw them take a commanding 27-7 lead into halftime.

Gage Stamm and Jacob Heisner both put up double-doubles in points and rebounds in the victory, with Stamm scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds and Heisner snaring 14 boards to go with his 12 points.

<strong>St. Anne 55, Herscher 42</strong>

The Tigers fell behind early, whittled the lead down a bit in the third quarter, then fell behind again down the stretch in a loss to the Cardinals in Seneca.

Camden Berns led Herscher with 20 points in the loss, and Logan Lunsford and Jack Holohan chipped in with eight apiece.

<strong>Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Iroquois West 51</strong>

The Raiders came out to a red-hot start against the GC-M-S Tournament’s host but faltered in a major way down the stretch and suffered a loss to the Falcons.

Ryan Tilstra led the way for Iroquois West with 17 points in the loss. Zach Rice added 11 points, and Jack McMillan scored eight.

<strong>Schlarman Thanksgiving Tournament</strong>

<strong>Bismarck-Henning 72, Milford 43</strong>

The Bearcats had a very difficult time keeping up with B-H at the Schlarman tournament and took home a sizable loss for their efforts.

Bismarck made it rain on the Bearcats with 12 3-pointers as a team in the victory. Three players scored 14 points or more for B-H, and no Bearcats player put up more than Nick Allen’s nine in the loss.

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Momence 50, Families of Faith 15</strong>

A 22-point first quarter, nine of which came from Aiyanna Mitchell, set the tone for Momence in a blowout win.

Mitchell finished with a game-high 16 points in the victory, and Kaitlyn Piekarczyk added 14 as Momence improved to 2-3 overall on the season.

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Route 17 Classic</strong>

<strong>Dwight 58, Momence 56</strong>

The Trojans came out on top in a hard-fought battle with Momence, thanks to a strong fourth quarter that allowed them to rally back and win in the final minutes after falling behind in the third.

Lane Thompson led the charge for Dwight with a team-high 18 points in the win, and Tyler Masching chipped in 12.

Johnnie Williams led all scorers with 22 points for Momence in the loss.

<strong>Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament</strong>

<strong>Somonauk 73, Herscher 65</strong>

Jack Holohan’s 30-point effort wasn’t enough on its own as the Tigers fell to Somonauk in Seneca.

Cody Lunsofrd added nine points, and Joe Holohan had eight in the loss.

WRESTLING

<strong>Brother Rice 52, Manteno 18</strong>

The Panthers picked up a handful of points in the upper weight classes in an otherwise one-sided loss to Brother Rice.

Though they lost either by deed or by forfeit in 106- through 170-pound classes, Collin Zeppi finally put Manteno on the board with a win via pin at 182 pounds. The Panthers then took another loss at 195 pounds but won 220 via forfeit and 285 via pin.

<strong>Tinley Park 43, Manteno 18</strong>

Manteno picked up 18 points for the second time in the other end of Wednesday’s triangular match — this time with a win at 152 pounds and a pair of forfeits at 160 and 182 pounds.

Tuesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 36, Herscher 19</strong>

The Panthers remain perfect at 6-0 on the season after shutting down the Tigers offense in a one-sided win.

Mya Johanson led all scorers with 11 points for Herscher, but none of her teammates scored more than two points in the loss.

Abby Beck and Madelyn Storm scored 10 points apiece for the Panthers in the victory.

<strong>Iroquois West 50, St. Anne 35</strong>

The Raiders fought through some early foul trouble to pick up their first win of the season on the strength of a 17-point outing from Shelby Johnson.

McKinley Tilstra added 10 points for Iroquois West in the victory. Sophia Torres led the Cardinals with 15 points in the loss, and Jasmin Toepfer scored 11.

<strong>Reed-Custer 38, Serena 36</strong>

The Comets were able to fend off Serena down the stretch to secure a narrow victory at home and improve to 4-2 overall on the young season.

Jaden Christian led the way for Reed-Custer with 14 points in the victory, and Kylie Balgemann pitched in with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double.

<strong>Ladycat Fall Classic</strong>

<strong>Central 50, TF North 34</strong>

The Comets picked up a win on the final day of the Beecher Fall Classic by taking down TF North.

Riley Thompson came out in a full sprint, putting up 11 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter as Central dashed out to an early lead it never would surrender.

Kamryn Grice added 14 points in the win.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>Kankakee Community College 112, Prairie State 47</strong>

The Cavaliers put a major hurting on Prairie State thanks to their intense, full-court pressure defense and an excellent outing on the glass.

Myheaven Parker led the Cavs with 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win, and Mallory Drake caught fire from range, sinking five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

<strong>Cissna Park 74, Illinois Lutheran 33</strong>

The Timberwolves didn’t hold anything back in a one-sided home victory against Lutheran.

Ian Rogers led the way for Cissna Park with 21 points in the lopsided win. Penn Stoller added 12 points, Keegan Boyle picked up 11 and Malaki Verkler scored 10.

<strong>Trinity 90, Faith Christian 44</strong>

The Eagles maintained their season-opening win streak at five games with a commanding win against Faith Christian on the road in Dixon.

Cameron Larson led the way for Trinity with 21 points, Max McCleary added 16, and Ethyn Graham had 10 points and eight steals.

<strong>Route 17 Classic</strong>

<strong>Dwight 74, Grant Park 63</strong>

The Trojans and the Dragons were tied up at 19 after the first quarter of play Tuesday night before Dwight’s Brandon Ceylor dropped 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second quarter to give the Trojans a lead they would hold the rest of the way.

Grant Park’s Clayton McKinstry and Andrew Fulk put up 19 and 17 points, respectively, but Dwight’s Wyatt Thompson and Bryson Connor would answer with 15 and 13 points of their own.

The Dragons would make a 26-point run in the fourth quarter to close the gap, with contributions from Ryan Dulin, Fulk and McKinstry among others, but a quiet second and third kept them behind 11 points in the final.

<strong>Momence 40, Leland-Earlville 39</strong>

Momence was able to hang on by the skin of its teeth at the Route 17 Classic, picking up a one-point win against Leland-Earlville.

Jaden Walls led Momence with 10 points in the narrow victory.

<strong>Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tip-off</strong>

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 53, Coal City 44</strong>

Coal City’s Cade Mueller dropped a game-high 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to edge out Gardner-South Wilmington on Tuesday night as the Panthers’ fostered a growing lead across all four quarters.

G-SW’s Chris Baxson, Michael Ashley and Nate Wise would each tally just into double digits with 13, 12 and 11 points to their name to lift the Panthers above the Coalers.

<strong>IC Catholic 59, Manteno 53</strong>

The Panthers ran out of gas down the stretch in a tight game against IC Catholic at home in Manteno as part of the Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament.

IC led by two points entering the fourth quarter but was able to pull away in the end in spite of a strong, 18-point effort from Trevor Moisant.

<strong>Beecher 71, Peotone 65</strong>

The Bobcats picked up their first win of the season to move to 1-1 overall with a tournament win against Peotone.

Duane Doss led the way with 22 points in the win, and sharpshooter Ryan LeBlanc added 21.

<strong>GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament</strong>

<strong>Prairie Central 69, Tri-Point 56</strong>

Brian Curling knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 10 in the second quarter alone on the way to a team-high 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Chargers to keep pace with Prairie Central in Gibson City.

Reece Cathcart added 15 points in the loss for Tri-Point.

<strong>Iroquois West 68, Armstrong 57</strong>

The Raiders held Armstrong to just eight points in the fourth quarter to hold on for a victory in Gibson City.

Ryan Tilstra led Iroquois West with 18 points in the win, Jack McMillan added 17 points, and Zach Rice scored 12.

<strong>Schlarman Thanksgiving Tournament</strong>

<strong>Watseka 50, Oakwood 40</strong>

Drew Wittenborn and Conner Curry scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Warriors in a tournament win against Oakwood in Danville.

Watseka came out firing with three of its five 3-pointers in the first quarter and never relinquished its lead.

<strong>Milford 41, Fountain Central 38</strong>

The Bearcats grabbed a narrow lead in the early-going then successfully fended off Fountain Central for the rest of the way in Danville.

Trey Totheroh’s 17 points led the way for Milford in the victory.

<strong>Seneca Thanksgiving Tournament</strong>

<strong>Newark 54, Reed-Custer 39</strong>

A 16-point, 13-rebound outing from Jacob Heisner wasn’t enough to keep the Comets in contention against Newark in Seneca on Tuesday.

After a strong first quarter, R-C was outscored 30-11 during the second and third quarters en route to the disappointing loss.

WRESTLING

<strong>Joliet Central 37, Coal City 33</strong>

The Coalers suffered a narrow, early-season loss on the road against JCA.

Coal City was able to pick up wins from Evan Rivera at 106 pounds, Garrison Rolley at 120, Michael McVay at 170 and Sean Rabenda at 195 in the loss.

<strong>Coal City 57, Shepard 18</strong>

The Coalers bounced back nicely in the second half of their triangular slate with a comfortable win against Shepard.

Jake Piatak picked up a win at 106 pounds and was joined by Derek Carlson at 120, Jack Poyner at 132, Lane Kutemeier at 145, Braiden Young at 160, David Papach at 170, Michael McVay at 182, Sean Rabenda at 195 and Michael Gonzalez at 220.