ROUNDUP: Tip-off tourneys continue in Braidwood, Cissna Park

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>Kankakee 68, Richards 46</strong>

The Kays improved their early standing to 2-0 on the strength of an excellent 33-point, 13-board, seven-steal outing from Ambranette Storr in a win against Richards during the Bobby Bolton Classic.

Avery Jackson also flirted with a triple-double in the victory for Kankakee with nine points, nine assists and eight steals. Taylor Albertie added 10 points and five boards.<strong>Herscher 48, Cissna Park 32</strong>

A hot start and a strong finish made all the difference for the Tigers in an otherwise competitive contest against Cissna Park during the Timberwolf Tip-Off.Herscher jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, but the Timberwolves played them evenly through the second and third. The Tigers then closed things out with a 10-0 run to pad the final score.

Mya Johanson continued her early season fireworks with 30 points for Herscher in the victory, and Emilia Schafer played well on the glass and did a nice job in neutralizing Cissna Park’s Mikayla Knake in the fourth quarter as the Tigers pulled away.

Emelia Schafer was a difference maker, rebounding, getting steals and shutting down Knake in the fourth quarter and holding her scoreless for the last 7 minutes of the game, all with four fouls.Knake finished with a team-best 13 points in the loss — only three of which came in the fourth quarter. Kenadee Edelman was also a steady offensive contributor for the ‘Wolves with 12 points.

<strong>Watseka 54, Tri-Point 29</strong>

A trio of 3-pointers and a steady performance from the free-throw line from Natalie Schroeder led the way for the Warriors, as they improved to 2-0 on the young season with a win against Tri-Point during the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

Schroeder shot 5 for 6 from the stripe and finished with a game-high 14 points in the victory, and teammate Kinzie Parsons was right behind her with 13.Sierra Hummel put up 13 points of her own for the Chargers as they dropped to 2-1 overall, and Kyra Cathcart scored eight.

<strong>Armstrong-Potomac 50, Momence 39</strong>

A 20-point performance from Kaitlynn Piekarczyk still wasn’t enough for Momence as a weak second half allowed A-P to come back and snatch a victory during the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

Momence held a steady early lead and took a 24-17 advantage into halftime, but Armstrong allowed just four points in the third quarter, then outscored Momence 21-11 in the fourth to secure the win.<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 49, Wilmington 25</strong>

The Panthers secured their second win in as many games at the Reed-Custer Basketball Classic by nearly doubling up the Wildcats in Braidwood.

Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the way for G-SW with 14 points, and Kennedy Fair and Madelyn Storm added 11 apiece in the convincing win.

The Wildcats, on the other hand, struggled mightily on offense as only Chloe Sanford and Jordyn Reents were able to scrounge up much of anything with nine points apiece in the loss.<strong>Reed-Custer 53, Manteno 33</strong>

The Comets looked as though they were in trouble for the first time this season after trailing the Panthers 13-7 at the end of the first quarter, but an explosive second half thoroughly turned the tables in Reed-Custer’s favor and led to a comfortable win during the Reed-Custer Basketball Classic.

Jaden Christian led all scorers with 17 points for Reed-Custer, and Kylie Balgemann added 10 points, as the Comets improved to 3-0.

Kenna Selk and Maddie Lacer scored 14 apiece for Manteno but only received five points of support from the rest of the roster as they dropped to 2-1.

The win advances the Comets to Saturday’s championship game, when they will face G-SW. The Panthers will square off with Wilmington for third place.