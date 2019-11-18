COLLEGE ROUNDUP: KCC, ONU women's basketball victorious

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

<strong>(25) Kankakee Community College 74, Danville Area Community College 58</strong>

The Cavaliers faced a two-point deficit at the half before catching fire and running away with a double-digit victory Saturday thanks to a 20-4 run off a haunting press defense.

Ceairra Smith led the Cavaliers with 14 points and four assists, while Myheaven Parker posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards. Meara Tilstra also finished in double-figures with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

<strong>(24) Olivet Nazarene University 95, Indiana University-South Bend 92</strong>

The Tigers were tested on the road Saturday, but Kayla Ross got hot and scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half to lead her team safely to victory.

Ross added nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks to her stuffed stat sheet. Sammy Stejskal also chipped in 18 points and added three boards and a steal. Maggie Cora (15 points), Kaitlyn Clark (13 points) and Olivia Schmidt (12 points) also finished in double-figures.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

<strong>Indiana University-South Bend 79, (11) Olivet Nazarene University 60</strong>

While the women were able to pull out a tight win, the men dropped their first game of the season after allowing an 11-0 run at the end of the first half and never recovering.

John Contant led the Tigers with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. Alex Gross picked up a rare double-double with 16 points and 10 blocks, while also adding five rebounds. Nic Reed scored 13 points in the first half before being shutdown by a stifling IU-SB defense in the second half, finishing the night with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

MEN’S SOCCER

<strong>Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Championship</strong>

<strong>Cardinal Stritch University 3, Olivet Nazarene University 0</strong>

The Tigers saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in their conference championship matchup with Cardinal Stritch Saturday.

Britten Wolff had five saves in defeat for the Tigers.