FOOTBALL: Milford-Cissna Park to defend I8FA title

By Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 12</strong>

A year removed from winning the Illinois 8-Man Football Association’s inaugural state championship, the unblemished Bearcats will look to defend their trophy after running past the Falcons to improve to 11-0.

This season’s dominance — the Bearcats have outscored their opponents 652-224 — has been a continuation of last year’s state title run, as well as the postseason experience some of the team’s players experienced as part of Cissna Park’s run to second place in the IHSA Class 1A basketball state finals last year.

“I really think it starts with our seniors; six of the eight spots on offense are seniors,” Schwartz said. “When you have older kids that have experience from the football run, a second-place finish with Cissna Park basketball, it’s a group of winners.

“Those kids keep the underclassmen in line and do a great job of running the whole show. They do a lot of things that make coaches look good but all the credit goes to them.”

Penn Stoller scored early and often for the Bearcats on Saturday. After Angel Salinas opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown a minute into the contest, the M-CP signal-caller took over with six rushing scores on the day.

Stoller piled up 209 yards and the six-pack of scores on 15 carries, 80 more yards than the Falcons ran for as a team, while adding a pair of sacks from his linebacker position on defense.

Schwartz said that Stoller was called upon to take over as team leader on both sides of the ball, replacing Jared Schunke at quarterback and sliding to linebacker from the secondary, and has more than answered the call thanks to a work ethic that he hopes will linger around after Stoller graduates this year.

“His work ethic is second to none — when he gets in that weight room it’s a whole other level,” Schwartz said. “Our younger guys see that and I hope it rubs off on them.”

As a unit, the Bearcats popped off for 583 rushing yards on 47 attempts and 634 total yards on 55 plays. Schwartz said that much like it has all season, the offensive line set the tone for the rest of the offense.

“It all started with our line up front,” Schwartz said. “Rudy (King) did a great job of kicking out and Jacob Nash and Alex Barney did the same thing on the other side for Penn and our running backs.”

But the offense made but half of the Bearcats’ 50-point runaway win. Defensively, the Bearcats held F-C-W to 228 yards on 57 plays, four yards per play. They also held the Falcons to just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts and an 0-for-5 mark on fourth down.

“It’s really fun to watch our guys execute offensively, but that doesn’t comp to what we did defensively,” Schwartz said. “I don’t know if ive ever seen a team so locked in on a gameplan like this group was tonight. It was something really special to watch.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Stoller added 51 passing yards on 2-of-8 passing to his 209 rushing yards. Salinas had 162 yards and his touchdown on 13 carries. Keegan Boyle had 106 rushing yards and a 34-yard reception. Nick Allen had 64 rushing yards and a touchdown along with a catch for 17 yards. Sam Kaeb had four carries for 32 yards and a score.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

Milford-Cissna Park will return to April Zorn Memorial Stadium in Monmouth to play for its second-straight I8FA state title. The Bearcats will take on the Polo Marcos at 7 p.m. Friday.