POWER RANKINGS: Celebration season

No matter what, I can’t seem to escape the sports world in some form or fashion. When I left last weekend for vacation, aside from checking in to see how our football teams and cross country runners fared, I planned to totally unplug from all things sports.

That quickly changed, however, as I coincidentally made it to Seattle just as the 2019 Major League Soccer Cup began between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, right in Seattle at CenturyLink Field.

Rather than unplug, I was drawn right back in. There was not one TV I walked past that wasn’t broadcasting the game. Bars and eateries overflowed with lime green jerseys. When I rode the Seattle Great Wheel and elevated into the soothing Seattle air, I could look to my south and see the largest crowd at a soccer game in the Emerald City, one of the most passionate soccer fanbases in the country.

When they won, the city became even more electric than the majority of cars that filled the streets. Just like that, on total accident, I was in the middle of a city as the people won a professional sports title in real time.

And it got me thinking back to the championship celebrations I’ve witnessed here — Milford-Cissna Park football; Beecher softball; and Coal City’s Daniel Jezik and Alex Friddle in wrestling, all last year and all memorable.

It’s one thing for a city to celebrate a professional title. Sure, there’s plenty of team pride there, and, of course, there are more fans of the least popular pro teams than the most high schools, but the pride and pure emotion at the prep level forever will be unmatched.

The chance for the area to celebrate a football state championship is becoming more realistic as the weeks go on. As an editorial in the Daily Journal earlier this week eluded to, this has been the area’s most successful playoff push in more than 30 years.

And when (at least) one of our five remaining squads takes home a championship this year, the celebrations will be as memorable as the games themselves.

<strong>1. Coal City (11-0)</strong>

There is only one team in the state, regardless of class size, that has yet to allow a point in the postseason, and that one team can be found right off Route 113.

The Coalers earned a spot in the Class 4A quarterfinals after blanking Kewanee 25-0 last weekend after two early Payton-Hutchings-to-Asa-Cooper touchdowns allowed them to ride the legs of Daniel Jezik the rest of the way.

This Coal City team already has cemented itself as one that will be remembered for years to come. The defense has been perhaps the best ever, and Jezik could make a similar case as the program’s best running back, especially as individual years go.

But the Coalers have more on their minds than going down as a quarterfinalist. This is a group that has had its eyes on a state trophy for years. And starting with this week’s matchup against St. Francis, the Coalers will have to defeat title-worthy opponents to claim their ultimate wish.

<strong>2. Central (11-0)</strong>

For the second time in as many weeks, no area 11-Man teams scored as many points as the Comets, who dropped 39 on a Mercer County team that shut out Chicago Christian the week before.

Jay Lemenager ran for a couple scores and connected with Jacob Shoven for a pair more, and Garrett Graham eclipsed 100 yards on the ground to help salt away the Comets’ second-round game.

This week will be the ultimate test for the Comets. Fieldcrest, the Comets’ quarterfinal opponent in Class 2A, is the team that has battled it out with coach Brian Spooner’s boys for the top spot in the AP poll for a majority of the season and has the home field advantage Saturday afternoon.

Winning in the playoffs is never easy, especially on the road and even more so for a team whose majority of the core has yet to play a road playoff game. But don’t tell that to this surging squad.

<strong>3. Wilmington (10-1)</strong>

The Wildcats were slow out of the gate against Eureka but turned it on in the second half to pull away with a 28-7 win in the Class 3A playoffs last week, and if the second half of that contest is honest representation of what is to come for the next three weeks, coach Jeff Reents once again could hoist a state trophy.

It hasn’t always been the prettiest football, but the Wildcats still have managed a pair of double-digit victories this postseason. They have Jake Rodawold, Trey Shaw and Keaton Hopwood to thank, as that trio has combined to score all seven of the ‘Cats touchdowns the past two weeks.

Defensively, those same three make up about a quarter of the impact players the Wildcats feature. The best defenses have no standout stars because the entire unit plays so well, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen through two playoff games, although guys such as Hunter Doherty, Matt Sanchez, Jack Narine and A.J. Meyers could make cases as individual standouts.

Byron awaits this week in a matchup that the IHSA should consider making a mandatory playoff game because the two schools always seem to match up. And in four previous playoff meetings since 2012, the Wildcats are 3-1, which bodes well for Saturday.

<strong>4. Bishop McNamara (8-3)</strong>

The Irish had a handful of turnovers in the first round against Paris and committed a dozen penalties in the second round against Tolono Unity, but they still have managed to win their first two Class 4A playoff games by at least 20 points each.

Despite what coach Rich Zinanni has called “sloppiness” from his team at times, the Irish have been able to sail smoothly behind their behemoth talent advantage. Owen Jackson and Manny Harris continue to be touchdown machines, and the Irish also win seemingly every battle at the line of scrimmage to boot.

Perhaps the biggest key for the Irish has been the play of their defense. They allowed one touchdown to Paris (with another touchdown coming on an interception return) and again allowed just one score to the Rockets last week, a sign the Irish are nearing peak form just in time.

Murphysboro is having a banner season, reaching its first quarterfinal in 31 years. This is the same Red Devils team that the Irish smacked by 35 at home last postseason, but with this year’s game taking place in Murphysboro, the Irish will have to make the most of a lengthy bus ride.

<strong>5. Milford-Cissna Park (10-0)</strong>

Another week, another 60-plus points put up by the Bearcats. Milford-Cissna Park built up a 50-point lead in the first half and won by an eventual 62-6 score against Bunker Hill in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association quarterfinals last week.

The attributes and players that have made the Bearcats so good have been discussed plenty here. We all know how good this team is and how great the coaching staff has transitioned from the 11-Man game to the 8-Man game.

But there’s something to be said about the consistency the Bearcats have displayed. They’ve scored 50 or more points eight times this season and at least 40 in all 10 games. Their narrowest margin of victory in 2019 was when they defeated Metro-East Lutheran by 24 points.

The Bearcats’ semifinal opponent, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland, is a familiar one — the Bearcats dropped a season-high 78 points on them earlier this season. There’s no such thing as a guarantee in the postseason, but the Bearcats earning a trip to a second-straight I8FA championship is about as sure as can be.