FOOTBALL: Coalers blank Kewanee 25-0 in postseason rout

COAL CITY — Coal City kept its perfect season alive Saturday, defeating Kewanee 25-0 to advance to the IHSA Class 4A Quarterfinals next week against Wheaton-St. Francis at home.

The Coalers improved to 11-0 with the win and picked up their fifth shutout of the season.

Coal City got on the board with two minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter, when quarterback Payton Hutchings went play-action and connected with Asa Cooper for a 12-yard touchdown.

“We ran a bootleg rollout,” Payton Hutchings said. “Cooper blocked down and sealed the defensive end for me so I could get outside, then he rolled off the block, and we had numbers and got in the endzone.”

The duo of Hutchings and Cooper connected again the Coalers’ next possession, this time from 56 yards out to give the Coalers a 14-0 lead with four seconds left in the first.

“I knew that we could beat them deep,” Cooper said. “We ran seam snakes, and the corner was about 10 yards off of me. I got even with him and then burned him for the score.”

Payton Hutchings said Cooper’s speed was the difference on the touchdown strike.

“He’s got some wheels on him,” Hutchings said. “ I just had to throw it up to him and let him chase it down.”

The touchdown pass was Hutchings’ 17th of the season against only one interception.

Daniel Jezik tacked on a 23-yard field goal at the end of the first half to give the Coalers a three-score lead, and Abram Wills intercepted a Kewanee pass on the last play of the half to secure the Coalers’ 17-0 lead heading into halftime.

With 4:44 left in the third quarter, Jezik found paydirt from 4 yards out to push the Coalers lead to 25-0. The touchdown was Jezik’s 22nd rushing score of the season.

The Boilermakers threatened to score early in the fourth quarter, but the Coaler defense stood tall, and Austin Pullara recovered a fumble to preserve the shutout.

“I thought we played well. We were good enough to win today,” said Coal City coach Dan Hutchings. “Our offensive line did a nice job today. Kewanee is a very good and physical team.

“I thought getting them down three scores early was the difference. We have some things we have to clean up moving forward, but overall, we’re exactly where we want to be.”

<strong>Stat book</strong>

Hutchings finished 7-of-14 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper caught four passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Kyle Burch caught one ball for 45 yards.

Jezik finished with 176 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, passing the 2,000-yard-rushing plateau on the season.

“It’s definitely a great accomplishment,” Jezik said. “It’s a good feeling. We’re still adding to that number as well. It’s a credit to our offensive line. We take a lot of pride in running the ball, and those guys have been blocking well all year.”

Defensively, Ashton Harvey led the Coalers with 13 tackles, including one sack. Brady Crawford had eight tackles, and Pullara added seven. Nick Seplak added a pair of sacks for Coal City.