VOLLEYBALL: Manteno's magical season cut short in regionals

PEOTONE — Amongst all the phrases Geoffrey Chaucer is most known for coining, the saying of “all good things must come to an end” might be his most well-known.

Nobody felt that more than Manteno’s volleyball team on Thursday, as the Panthers saw their run of four straight regional titles come to an end at the hands of Seneca.

The Irish shocked the Panthers in two sets (25-21, 25-22) in the championship match of the IHSA Class 2A Peotone Regional in a match that saw the Panthers finish with an uncharacteristic 16 hitting errors and eight serving errors.

Manteno finished the season with a 28-7 record and tied for first in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Manteno opened up with a 5-2 lead behind kills from Sariah Schulteis and Braelyn Bertrand to start the game, but Seneca would rally to take a 10-7 lead. The Panthers would slowly cut into the lead before tying the game at 19-19.

A pair of hitting errors would ultimately doom the Panthers, allowing the Irish to string a few points together and take a 21-19 lead and ultimately take the first game. Elena Gomez had four kills and one ace to lead the Panthers in the first set, followed by three kills for Reese Bachus. Karli Wenzel and Alex Rodriguez each had two blocks and one kill in the set.

Manteno started off the second game with a 5-1 lead thanks to kills from Rodriguez and Bachus and a block from Bertrand. The Panthers kept cruising after Gomez would smash two kills and one block to extend to 10-6.

They held the lead until the Irish mounted a comeback to tie the game at 14-14. Errors would again keep Manteno from getting into any groove, as the Irish held the lead the rest of the game before holding off the Panthers for a three-point win.

Gomez had five kills and one block in the second set, followed by two from Wenzel and Bachus. Rodriguez added a pair of kills and blocks.

“I think the pressure of this being a championship game kind of got to us a little bit,” Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris said. “This wasn’t the same team tonight that I’ve seen all season.”

Ferris said it’s possible the lack of game reps also contributed to the Panther’s shocking loss, as Manteno only played one contest in the previous eight days.

“We’re used to playing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday during the regular season,” she added. “I thought after our game on Tuesday that wouldn’t have played much of a factor, but maybe I was wrong.”

Ferris said she was happy with her team’s focus and intensity in practices leading up the postseason, things just didn’t pan out for them in the game.

“Our energy during our practices lately had been great,” Ferris added. “But I just didn’t see it tonight.”

Ferris also said the Irish did some things to keep her team out of rhythm.

“Seneca did a great job tonight. They served aggressively and took us out of our offense at times and put up a solid block. And their offense was a little bit different than what we’re used to, and it was challenging for us to read and pick up on.”

Despite the unexpected loss, Ferris was able to put things in perspective about the Panther’s memorable season.

“We had such a talented group of girls this season,” Ferris said. “It was amazing to see the growth of each individual player and the growth of the team altogether.”

“Some of the things that I saw on the court this season and some of our accomplishments were just mind-blowing. We had a seriously athletic group of girls that were dedicated and devoted to the game. It was really fun to watch them, and I’m really sad to lose our seniors. No two teams are ever exactly the same. And this is a special group.”