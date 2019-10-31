VOLLEYBALL: Gardner-South Wilmington falls in regional title

GRANT PARK — Gardner-South Wilmington’s volleyball team was unable to make lightning strike twice at the Class 1A Grant Park Regional on Thursday, when they suffered a quick, 25-12, 25-16 defeat at the hands of Illinois Lutheran only 24 hours removed from a dramatic semifinal win over Grant Park.

Though it was the second-straight day of postseason action for both squads, Gardner-South Wilmington’s back-and-forth battle with the Dragons might have taken more out of them than the Chargers’ one-sided dispatching of St. Anne.

Lutheran looked fresh and at the top of its game throughout its regional championship win, while the Panthers struggled to keep pace and spent most of the contest scrambling to react to the Chargers’ aggressive offense.

Most of Lutheran’s success came from its ability to consistently set up its offense and repeatedly serve things up for sophomore outside hitter Sofia Biesterfield to drive things home.

Despite an admirable performance from senior libero Madelyn Storm, who made a number of impressive digs in the face of Biesterfield’s onslaught, the Chargers’ assault eventually wore down the Panthers’ defense as they did an excellent job of setting up their hitter again and again.

“I think we defended well at times, but at the same time, and after the way we played last night, you saw a different side of our team tonight,” G-SW coach Amber Eisha said. “I’m not disappointed in them. They had a phenomenal season and it’s not like they did want it. I told them not to hang their heads, and I feel like we defended her better than we had when we played them earlier in the season, so that’s a bonus.

“I know they wanted this one, and they were excited and hyped up all day at school, so it’s not that their hearts weren’t in it,” she added. “It just wasn’t in the cards for us this year. But it’s not that they didn’t come into it with a positive mindset. They stayed positive this whole time and kept their heads up.”

The Panthers made fewer errors than they had in the win the night before and looked strong at multiple points, but Illinois Lutheran simply executed its game plan at a nearly flawless level. No matter how well Storm played defensively in the back court or fellow senior Kaitlynn Kavanaugh played at the net, the sheer volume of the Chargers’ attacks were too much to repel in any meaningful sense.

The loss ended G-SW’s season with a 22-11-2 overall record, and Lutheran improved its standing to 24-8, and earned a regional title plaque and a trip to sectionals.