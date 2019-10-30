ROUNDUP: Grant Park, Gardner-South Wilmington, Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball move on in regionals

<strong>Class 1A Grant Park Regional</strong>

<strong>Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 0</strong> <strong>(25-12, 25-16)</strong>

The Dragons picked up a comfortable win in their opening match of the postseason, ending Iroquois West’s season in quick, two-set fashion.

Rylee Panozzo led the way for Grant Park with six kills, Hadleigh Loitz set up 10 assists, and Grace Gorman added 10 digs.

Shelby Johnson had four kills and 12 digs in the loss for Iroquois West, and Emma Lopez had six assists and six digs.

Grant Park advances to face Gardner-South Wilmington today’s semifinal round.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 2,</strong> <strong>Cissna Park 0 (25-22, 25-19)</strong>

The Panthers dispatched of the Timberwolves to earn themselves a date with the Grant Park Regional’s host team in the semifinal round.

Carly Pence led Cissna Park with six kills in the season-ending loss, Mikayla Knake dished out 19 asissts, and Kristen Walder made 11 kills. The Timberwolves ended their season with an 8-21-2 overall record.

<strong>Class 1A Woodland Regional</strong>

<strong>Flanagan 2, Dwight 0 (25-13, 25-8)</strong>

Dwight’s season came to a close with a first round exit at the hands of Flanagan.

No statistics were provided from this contest.

<strong>Lexington 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-16, 25-13)</strong>

The Chargers saw their season end in a two set loss to Lexington on the other side of the Woodland Regional.No statistics were provided from this contest.

<strong>Class 4A Minooka Regional</strong>

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Normal West 0 (25-23, 25-17)</strong>

The Boilermakers kicked off the postseason with a win in Minooka by taking down Normal West in two sets.

No statistics were immediately available from this contest.

<strong>COLLEGE</strong>

<strong>Olivet Nazarene 3, Judson 0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-23)</strong>

Tigers setter Kayleigh Kastelein eclipsed the 2,500-assist milestone during her team’s three-set sweep of Judson on the road in Elgin.

Kastelein posted 19 assists and 12 digs in the victory as Olivet improved to 14-10 overall and 11-3 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletics Conference.

Becca Bell added eight kills and three blocks for the Tigers, Janelle Skinner had 13 assists and 11 digs, and Grant Park native Kaitlyn McMahan added 10 digs.