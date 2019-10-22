SOCCER: Two quick goals push Herscher past Peotone in sectional semifinals

BRAIDWOOD — Peotone did a nice job of controlling the pacing of Tuesday’s semifinal matchup with Herscher at the Class 1A Reed-Custer Sectional and even held an edge in the possession game throughout at least three quarters of the match.

The Blue Devils turned in a strong performance on both ends of the pitch, but two early goals were more than they could overcome as the Tigers held on for a 2-1 win in the battle of Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals.

“Any time you have a Herscher-Peotone, Herscher-Manteno or Manteno-Peotone game, you know it’s going to be tooth-and-nail all the way to the end and that’s what this one was,” said Herscher coach Alan High. “In the postseason, nothing is ever going to be easy — especially against an opponent like this. They are a quality team from top to bottom and they showed it tonight.”

The hot start proved absolutely crucial for Herscher as two goals in the opening 20 minutes from Bascom Jackson and Doug Schultz gave them all the room they needed. The Blue Devils had multiple chances against Tigers keeper Jack Holohan over the course of the match’s final 60 minutes, but the senior net-minder held strong and only allowed one shot to escape his reach.

The Devils’ lone goal came with just over 24 minutes left in regulation when junior German Lopez redirected a corner kick from senior defender Nathan Ramirez off of the left post and twirling behind Holohan and into the net.

Aside from that strike, though, Holohan and the Tigers defense did an excellent job while working overtime against Peotone’s attack became increasingly frenetic attack as the end of its season grew nearer and nearer.

“Defensively, we locked it down today. They’ve done that all year and have been the unsung heroes in the back,” High said. “With the way the wind was whipping when the ball got up over the top of the trees, I thought our guys did a really good job of judging balls and steering things clear of the middle.”

The loss at the hands of one of their most heated rivals was a frustrating way to end the season, but the Devils’ 13-9 campaign still contained plenty of high notes, including a regional championship.

“I think our passing was superb today. We moved the ball around really well. We just gave up the two early ones. I’m proud of the way our guys played today, we just never found the back of the net again,” said Peotone coach Justin Meyers. “If you’re going to go out, you want it to be against a quality opponent and Herscher is a very good team. We did not give up and our quality of play was up there, it just wasn’t our day.

The victory advanced Herscher along to Friday’s sectional championship match where they will face the winner of the other sectional semifinal, which takes place this afternoon.

Depending on how that game shakes out, the Tigers could find another extremely familiar foe directly in their path as they will take on either Joliet Catholic or Manteno, the third member of the aforementioned conference rivalry.

“I just want to play a soccer game on Friday,” High said of the potential matchup. “Whoever shows up, shows up. We’ll find that out tomorrow, but either way it should be one heck of a game to watch.”