ROUNDUP: Coal City and Tri-Point volleyball earn wins

<strong>VOLLEYBALL</strong>

<strong>Coal City 2, Central 1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-18)</strong>

The Comets held tough and battled their way to a narrow win in the opening set, but the Coalers held firm in the end to improve their season standing to 16-14.

McKenna Fitzpatrick led Coal City with eight kills in the victory, while Macaya Carner set up 13 assists and Abbie Cullick added 17 digs.

Emily Gresens led Central in the loss with 11 kills, while Hanna Offerman added 15 assists and 13 digs and Madison Kleinert had 20 digs.

<strong>Tri-Point 2, Momence 0 (25-9, 25-21)</strong>

The Chargers came out hot and made short work of Momence in a two-set Sangamon Valley Conference victory.

Sierra Hummel had three kills and Elise Bruner added six digs for Tri-Point. As a team, the Chargers had 13 service aces, including six from Emma Creek and five from Brittney Billerbeck.

<strong>Pontiac 2, Dwight 0 (25-7, 25-13)</strong>

The Trojans failed to get things moving in a quick loss to Pontiac

Erin Anderson had two kills and 10 digs for Dwight, while Kayla Kodat added five assists and eight digs.