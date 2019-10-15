From average Joes to fighters

BRADLEY — As mixed martial arts has grown in popularity, MMA gyms have become a melting pot of people from different backgrounds.

So much so that a 45-year-old father of two children, a firefighter, a hairstylist and a forklift driver all have decided to transform themselves into fighters at Genesis Martial Arts and Fitness.

Six Chicagoland gyms are participating in “Rise of the Gladiator,” a 12-week fight camp for novice fighters that ends with them getting their first career fights.

“Everyone sees the punches, kicks and chokes on TV, but they don’t see the work that happens behind the scenes,” Genesis owner Doug Keast said. “This is a crash course for regular people to experience everything that happens behind the scenes and get more exposure to the sport.”

Genesis’ four participants already are feeling it after their first three weeks of the camp. However, they have savored the taste they have gotten of the sport so far.

“I’ve always been a spectator. Now, I have a lot more respect for the fighters now that I have seen what they go through,” said Tim Posing, a 39-year-old firefighter and father of two. “Getting in there and grappling with someone is a lot harder than it looks on TV.”

Gordon Smith, a 25-year-old hairstylist from Hopkins Park, became intrigued by MMA after taking a self-defense class at Genesis. The fight camp has alleviated the Momence High School graduate’s nostalgia of being a track athlete and cheerleader.

“It’s not for the faint of heart,” Smith said. “You have to be willing to step outside your comfort zone, especially with the anticipation of getting hurt. Most people don’t think about getting hurt when they get into a sport. With this, getting hurt is a direct consequence of doing something wrong.

“But, it’s also a lot of fun. Coach calls it a game. You have to play the game. To be honest, I have fun playing the game.”

Robin Senesac, a 45-year-old operator at CSL Behring and father of two, has always wanted to get in the cage. The St. Anne resident, who used to weigh 300 pounds before trimming down to 185, has participated in Southland Championship Wrestling, a showman wrestling league.

“I’ve always been an outside-of-the-box guy,” Senesac said. “I taught my kids that if you want to do something, the worst thing that can happen is you fail. That’s it. So, go do it.

“For me, I’m going for nothing less than a win. I want to get in the cage and win. That’s what we’re here for. I’m 45 years old, and I have to prove something to myself.”

Shon Partee, a 27-year-old forklift driver from Chicago Heights and father of one, has the same goal as Senesac. Partee once trained in boxing for a few months but didn’t have a chance to get into combat sports more regularly until now.

“My mom didn’t want to see me do combat sports, so I had to wait until I got older,” Partee said with a laugh. “I knew it was a hard sport. The kicks are a lot harder than I thought. I didn’t know what it took to throw a proper kick ... or to take one.

“I just want to get that fight and go beyond it. This is something I definitely enjoy doing. I want to get better and make it a hobby.”