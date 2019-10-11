FOOTBALL: Harris, Jackson lead McNamara to win over Aurora Christian

KANKAKEE — October has been a much kinder month for Bishop McNamara than September proved to be.

Friday’s 44-34 win at home over Aurora Christian brings the Fighting Irish to 2-0 this month and further separates them from a fluky and disappointing September that saw them lose three of four games — two of which came in the final seconds of their respective contests.

After a decisive win over Wheaton academy on October 3, the Irish kept firm grasp of that momentum by grabbing an early lead over Aurora Christian which they’d never surrender in a mostly comfortable victory that boosted their season standing to 4-3 overall.

It was a tale of two completely dissimilar halves as the opening two quarters featured a wealth of excellent defensive plays and very little offense. Six of the game’s first seven possessions ended in a punt — the exception being Mac’s second drive which ended in a two-yard touchdown run from Owen Jackson that put the Irish ahead 7-0 following the point-after.

Mac struck next with around three minutes left before halftime to go up 10-0 on a 22-yard field goal from Claudia Dolliger, but the Eagles finally struck back with just over a minute left in the half on a 17 yard touchdown run from Josh Dornink.

The Eagles missed the extra point and the Irish carried a 10-6 lead into the intermission.

While the opening two quarters were fairly uneventful, the third was anything but as both teams returned from the locker room with a renewed sense of purpose.

For the Irish, that uptick in intensity came in the form of wide receiver Manny Harris. After being double-teamed and rendered mostly ineffective in the first half out wide, Irish coach Rich Zinanni moved Harris to tailback for the second half.

It was a move that paid of instantly. Harris piled up 40 yards in the opening drive of the second half, including a 23-yard dash to paydirt that put the Irish ahead 17-6.

On the ensuing Eagles drive, Harris jumped in front of an Ethan Hampton pass for an interception, then struck yet again with a 34-yard touchdown run to cap the possession that followed and extend the McNamara lead to 24-6.

“We got on it pretty good after halftime. We wanted to get after them up front and our offensive line kind of took over in the second half,” Zinanni said. “We wanted to give them a little bit of Manny out of the backfield. They were doubling him as a wide out in the first half, so we brought him into the backfield because we want him to have the ball.

“It worked pretty well with the offensive line picking it up and with getting the ball to Manny and Owen in the second half.”

Aurora Christian picked up the pace considerably in the second half, as well. After struggling to counter the Irish pass rush in the first quarter, they adjusted well in the second half which allowed Hampton to flourish under center.

The Eagles capitalized repeatedly on broken plays while Hampton danced and scrambled through the backfield while the Irish defense struggled to defend their multiple receivers as they darted around in open space. Though they crept back into contention a few times and even pulled within three points about halfway through the fourth quarter, it never felt like the game was anything other than under control for the Irish as they powered their way to victory behind Jackson and Harris in the fourth quarter.

“We just came out hungry for the second half. Coach had a talk with us at halftime, we came out hungry and ready to eat then balled out,” Harris said. “Feels great. That’s a two game win streak now and we’re ready to rock and roll. We just have to stay hungry and ready to work. We need to stay focused.”

Harris finished up with 138 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries — all of which came in the second half. He also hauled in two passes from quarterback Tyler Hiller that totaled 32 yards in the first half.

Jackson was just behind him with 137 yards rushing on 25 touches with three scores, including a 51-yard score that put things on ice for the Irish with 3:38 left to play.

Bishop McNamara improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in conference play with the win. Aurora Central Catholic is next on the schedule for McNamara next week in Aurora at 7 p.m. Friday.