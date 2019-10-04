HIGH SCHOOL ROUDNUPS

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

GOLF

<strong>Grant Park Invitational</strong>

<strong>Beecher 346, Grant Park 357, Peotone 362, Watseka 372, Dwight 405, Manteno 406, Illnois Lutheran 406, Bishop McNamara 414, Kankakee 418, Reed-Custer 421, Donovan 453, St. Anne 478</strong>

An impressive team effort from the Bobcats was enough to nullify Ryan Dulin’s medal-winning round of 74 and give them the win over Grant Park.

Eric Stasko led Beecher with an 80, the second-best individual score of the afternoon. He was joined by Brady Serafin (84), Brendan Bunte (90) and Dylan Forsythe (92) in qualifying for the victorious Bobcats.

Dulin was joined on the Dragons’ scorecard by teammates Darren Wagner (93), Andrew Fulk (94) and Luke Techau (96).

Connor Janik was tops for third-place Peotone with an 84, Miles Heflin and Marty Merigold both shot 91, and Matt Derkacy finished at 96.

Watseka finished fourth and was led by Lukas Ball (86), Mason Tjelle (89) was tops for Dwight, and Avery Taylor (93) led Manteno.<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

VOLLEYBALL

<strong>Central 2, Momence 1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-15)</strong>

Emily Gressens led the way for the Comets with 14 kills in a Sangamon Valley Conference win over Momence.

Riley Thompson chipped in with six kills, 10 digs, three aces and two blocks for Central, and Hanna Offerman had six aces, 10 digs and 14 assists.<strong>Milford 2, Oakwood 0 (25-18, 25-16)</strong>

Milford improved to 15-3-1 overall and 6-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a quick win over Oakwood.

Caley Mowrey led the charge with 14 kills and three blocks, and Kaylee Warren served up four aces, made 10 digs and set up 23 assists for the Bearcats.<strong>Herscher 2, Lisle 0 (25-12, 25-15)</strong>

The Tigers picked up another comfortable Illinois Central Eight Conference win to improve their overall record to 22-1 and their conference standing to 9-0.

Maddy Offerman had eight kills, Claudia Huston added five kills and seven aces, and Jordan Pierce set up 10 assists in the win for Herscher.<strong>Coal City 2, Peotone 1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-20)</strong>

The Coalers battled their way to a hard-fought win over the Blue Devils in three sets of conference action.

Datalie Durham led the Coalers in kills with five, Rose Feeney set up nine assists to go with six digs, and Luci Hakey and Abbie Cullick added 13 digs each in the victory.

The win improved Coal City’s standing to 11-13 overall and 5-4 in Illinois Central Conference play.<strong>Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-8, 25-10)</strong>

The Warriors picked up a commanding conference victory over the Raiders to improve to 13-8-1 overall and 2-1 in the SVC.

Kinzie Parsons led Watseka with seven kills, Grace Smith passed out 12 assists, and Sydney McTaggart salvaged six digs in the win.<strong>Dwight 2, Cissna Park 1 (26-24, 13-25, 25-17)</strong>

The Trojans emerged victorious from a back-and-forth affair against the Timberwolves.

Kayla Kodat did a bit of everything for Dwight, finishing with eight kills, six assists, four digs, four blocks and three aces in the victory. Jordan Schultz added 18 digs, and Alexis Thetard had 14 digs for the Trojans.

Kristen Walder was a silver lining for Cissna Park, finishing with 12 kills in the loss. Mikayla Knake added 31 assists, and KayLee McWethy had 10 digs.<strong>Manteno 2, Wilmington 0 (25-13, 25-23)</strong>

A hot start for the Panthers led the way to an IC8 conference victory over the Wildcats.

Reese Bachus led the team with six kills, and Karli Wenzel had five kills and 11 digs.<strong>Reed-Custer 2, Streator 0 (25-21, 25-20)</strong>

A well-rounded performance from Ashleigh Coster led the way for the Comets in a win at home over Streator.

Coster had five kills, 10 digs and four aces in the win, and Maddie McPherson added six kills and four digs, and Madi Jo Bradley had four kills and nine digs.<strong>Kankakee 2, Rich Central 1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-20)</strong>

The Kays picked up a huge Southland Conference win in comeback victory over Rich Central.

Kankakee has won 15 straight matches and sits at 17-6 overall this season.<strong>Beecher 2, Illinois Lutheran 0 (28-26, 25-19)</strong>

The Bobcats avenged an early-season loss to Lutheran and moved within a half game of the River Valley Conference lead with a two-set victory on the road in Crete.

Kaylie Sippel was instrumental for the Bobcats with five kills, six digs and 14 assists, Rhiannon Saller added six kills and four blocks, and Margaret Landis had 11 kills.SOCCER

<strong>Peotone 9, Wilmington 0</strong>

The Blue Devils put on a display on senior night in an Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Wildcats.

Bart Budz, Nathan Rivera and Liam Begley scored two goals each for Peotone, and Aaron Bartels, Mohamed Abdeh and Keaten Luchene each scored once.<strong>Kankakee 3, Rich South 2</strong>

The Kays survived a bit of a scare in a closer-than-expected win over Rich South in Southland Conference play.

Julio Sanchez scored twice for Kankakee in the win, Chris Garcia scored once, and Chris Groesbeck made 13 saves.SWIMMING

<strong>Sandburg 117, Bradley-Bourbonnais 68</strong>

The Boilermakers picked up wins in a handful of events, but failed to keep up with Sandburg in a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss.

Elizabeth Noble took first in diving for Bradley-Bourbonnais, Colleen Bassett took first in the 200 individual medley, and Sydney Kane was tops in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.TENNIS

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Lockport 3</strong>

The Boilers picked up a pair of singles wins and two more doubles victories to emerge victorious from their matchup with Lockport.

Izzy Fritz defeated Lockport’s Patricia Misczcak 6-0, 7-5 in No. 1 Singles, and Mary Henderson defeated Natallie Barth 6-2, 6-2 in No. 2 Singles.

Maria Sosa and Danae Williams defeated Fiona Burke and Heather Heintz 6-2, 6-3 in No. 3 Doubles, and Emma Hill and Marissa Minyard took down Abby Trainor and Maizy Ewers 6-4, 6-4 in No. 4 Doubles.