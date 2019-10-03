Iroquois West-Central Rifle Club set to start season

The Iroquois West Clifton Central (IWCC) Co-op Rifle Club is about to start another season.

The club was founded in 1971 by former coach Jim Miller. Current coaches, Peters and Miller, would like to thank the NRA Foundation, the nation’s leading charitable organization in support of the shooting sports, for its recent grant.

The NRA Foundation provided $3,302 in grant funding for six new sporter class air-rifles. What is a sporter air-rifle? A sporter air-rifle is a specialty air-rifle that is more precise than off-the-shelf air guns. It is designed for competitive shooting in the prone, standing and kneeling positions. It can take several years or more to be competitive with the lightweight sporter class air-rifle.

Sporter shooters can use a sling, shooting glove and sweatshirt during competition. Boots and certain types of clothing that add artificial support are not allowed. Match grade pellets, 0.177 inches in diameter, are fired at targets placed approximately 33 feet, or 11 yards, down range.

To score a 10 the shooter must be able to hit a dot at the center of the bullseye which measures just over an inch across. Training focuses on safety, and the fundamentals of the shot that include the proper setup of equipment, natural point of aim, body position, sight picture, trigger control and follow through. The sport develops balance, hand-eye coordination, stamina, and focus.

The sporter rifle introduces new shooters to the sport. Precision rifles and more specialized clothing are used by advanced shooters including national and Olympic level competitors. Several team members have competed at the national level and participated in the Junior Olympics program by qualifying to shoot at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

With a focus on safety and fundamental marksmanship the club has had many successes over its almost five decades of operation. The club's major success is the number of students who have participated over the years. Many of the alumni have served in the military, law enforcement, or applied the focus, concentration and sportsmanship of rifle competition lessons to their daily adult lives. Some have even earned college level shooting honors and scholarships.

We would like to thank the Friends of NRA for raising the funds and The NRA Foundation for awarding the grant. The IWCC Rifle Club could not have achieved the same success without them. For more information about The NRA Foundation and how to help support programs like the IWCC Rifle Club, go to nrafoundation.org. All contributions are tax-deductible and go directly to funding the future of the shooting sports.

The contributions from organizations like the NRA Foundation, MidwayUSA Foundation, Kankakee River Valley chapter of Whitetails Unlimited, former club members and friends of the club are greatly appreciated.

Iroquois West-Central Rifle Club