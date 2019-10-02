Beecher wins IESA softball title, Manteno takes second

For the second time in the past five months, Beecher reigns supreme on the softball diamond.

After the high school team won the IHSA Class 2A state championship in June, Beecher Junior High School won the IESA Class A state championship at Champion Fields in Normal last weekend.

The Bobcats earned their state title by defeating Brimfield 8-2.

Ava Lorenzatti went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and eight strikeouts in a complete-game victory.

Teagan Claus had a single, a double, two RBIs and scored twice. Emma Tiltges went 3 for 4 with a run. Cynthia Hon scored and drove in a run, and Emma Jean Perry scored twice.

<strong>Manteno loses undefeated record in Class AA championship</strong>

Manteno Middle School entered Saturday’s IESA Class AA championship at Champion Fields in Normal with a perfect 25-0 record but took its first loss of the season in the state title game with a 5-2 loss to Glenwood.

Macy Iwanus doubled, tripled, scored and drove in a run. Syd Sosnowski had a pair of hits and scored. Alyssa Dralle and Ava Derrico each had a hit, and Dralle also had an RBI.