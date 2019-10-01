2-Minute Drill: The bright side of sports

When I was at Bradley-Bourbonnais last week to interview my subjects for the Daily Journal Prep Podcast (shameless plug — we’ll be back with a new episode Thursday morning), one of the Boilers’ assistant coaches, Matt Fox, told me about being a student at Momence when my father was coaching and teaching there and that he even remembered when I was born.

Little did coach Fox know, that innocent little interaction meant a lot to me. Today marks the one-year anniversary of when I lost my dad, and the memories of our final times together have been bubbling back into my mind as I think about it. Hearing someone who now spends his days as a positive influence on kids just briefly talk about how my dad was once that influence on him really lifted me.

Those moments are what make sports, especially youth sports, so special. They provide those extra opportunities to have a good influence on a kid. They allow kids to grow as people through the spectacle of sport, often times learning lessons along the way they typically would find boring in the setting of a classroom.

As I look back on the past year, I look back at the dozens of interactions I have had with coaches, administrators, teachers and parents who all go out of their way to share a memory or tell a story about the good old days when they worked with my dad. I see former students and players of his, such as Coach Fox, and appreciate the fact even the slightest bits of his wisdom are continuing to be shared in some form or fashion.

So, to all of the teachers, coaches, administrators and parents who have shared those stories with me, thank you. And thank you to the ones who learned from him and now are allowing pieces of him and his legacy to continue on.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s scores for Week 5:

<ul><li>Bolingbrook 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3</li><li>St. Francis 46, Bishop McNamara 43</li><li>Coal City 49, Streator 0</li><li>Wilmington 27, Lisle 6</li><li>Manteno 41, Reed-Custer 6</li><li>Peotone 34, Herscher 0</li><li>Watseka 45, Dwight 14</li><li>Central 28, Seneca 15</li><li>Oakwood 41, Iroquois West 0</li><li>Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Momence 7</li><li>Milford-Cissna Park 50, Alden-Hebron 6</li></ul>

<strong>Woeful weather</strong>

Not many schools were able to enjoy the Friday night lights last week, as the unseasonably inclement weather that hit the area forced six games back to either Saturday or Sunday and moved the games that remained Friday up an hour earlier.

That left teams scrambling to find officiating crews that weren’t already booked for junior football or small-level college football. It meant some schools played the morning of their Homecoming — a first in the 45-year career of Bishop McNamara’s Rich Zinanni.

By the time the dust settled, everyone was able to play eventually, and we will march on to Week 6 with every team having five games under their belts.

<strong>Shoutout of the week</strong>

This shoutout is going to be a pretty broad one. I thought the cancellations, postponements, etc. of the past week had me stressed out with all of the moving and shaking I had to do with my schedule (which actually worked out and allowed me to get to three different games), but athletic directors and coaches had to do a ton of work to get things ready for Saturday’s games and games that were moved up Friday.

So, shoutout to our athletic directors for handling the last-second logistics. And shoutout to coaches, referees and volunteers for their flexibility in allowing games to take place without many hiccups.

<strong>Securing playoff spots</strong>

Now that the five-week mark has come and gone, teams have started solidifying playoff spots. Central, Coal City, Watseka and Wilmington all qualified by improving to 5-0 on the season.

Most years, a handful or so of 5-4 teams won’t have enough playoff points (opponent wins) to make the field of 256 (32 teams in eight classes), but that might not be the case this year, which means those four teams essentially can say they will play postseason football.

Including Milford-Cissna Park in 8-Man football, the area has five teams that stand at an unblemished 5-0, a healthy third of our area teams. But something will give this week when Central and Watseka square off. Central is one of four area schools to top 190 points this year, and Watseka is the only area school to allow less than 50.

Something’s gotta give in that matchup, and I can’t wait to see what that will be.