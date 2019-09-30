BOYS SOCCER: Manteno falls to Illiana Christian in Rivals Cup final

BRADLEY — Manteno had an excellent run of games at the Rivals Cup but was forced to settle for second place in the end after a 4-1 loss to Illiana Christian in Saturday’s championship game.

The Panthers advanced to the title match with 2-0 shutout of Kankakee earlier that morning at Bradley-Bourbonnais after the event was relocated because of Friday night’s inclement weather.

The Boilermakers’ artificial turf is much more resilient in the face of the weather, but it also might have favored Illiana Christian slightly because of its resemblance to the Vikings’ own home turf.

Whatever the reason, however, Manteno was soundly outplayed in the Rivals Cup finale. The Panthers spent very little time in the attacking zone, managed less than than five shots on goal and picked up their lone goal in the final minutes of regulation because of a Vikings defender attempting to play a joke on his own goalie by stealing the ball from him.

It was pretty clear the Panthers’ gas tank was much nearer to empty than Illiana Christian’s.

“Overall, it was a good tournament for us, and we played well throughout most of it. We just kind of ran out of steam here at the end against a really good Illiana team,” Manteno coach Justin Emerson said. “We’re really banged up right now, and we just ran out of gas. It happens, and that’s all right, though. It was a good week for us, and, hopefully, we get better for it and improve upon some things going into next week.”

Illiana forward and this year’s Rivals Cup Most Valuable Player, David Gomez, did a lot of the lifting for the Vikings in the win. He opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an unassisted goal, assisted on a second goal with 6:29 left in the first half and scored again with 10 seconds left before halftime.

IC added one more in the second half when Josh Matiscik scored his second goal of the contest to increase the lead to 4-0 with 17 minutes left in regulation.

The Panthers finally got on the board when Jacob Robinson made the Vikings’ defense pay for its lackadaisical attitude with a steal and an easy goal after the aforementioned shenanigans with 3:06 left on the clock. But that was all the offense the Panthers managed in the finals.

The Rivals Cup is a yearly fixture in boys soccer, and Manteno seems to find itself in the thick of things every season along with IC, Herscher and Peotone. Though they would have liked to have ended it on a higher note, Emerson and the Panthers were happy with the way the annual tournament shook out in 2019.

“It’s a lot of soccer in a short amount of time for everybody involved, but everybody is so great with it and with helping out,” Emerson said. “Like Bradley, who doesn’t even play in it, but they came through and were willing to help us and the community out after what happened to not just our field but our town [Friday] night. I can’t thank them enough.

“We have expectations every year to get here and to win it,” he added. “We didn’t live up to that today, but that’s OK. We’ll reflect on that, and, hopefully, we’ll bounce back from it. We love this tournament, and we love hosting it.”