FOOTBALL: St. Francis scores at buzzer to down McNamara

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara’s football team thought it felt the ultimate heartbreak in Week 4, when the Irish were on the wrong side of a 31-27 score to defending Class 4A state champions Immaculate Conception, losing the game with 28 seconds left.

The Irish felt similar sorrow Saturday against Wheaton St. Francis, perhaps even moreso, as Tommy Rittenhouse hit Tyler Bishop for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired to give the Spartans a 46-43 victory at Rich Zinanni Stadium in Kankakee.

With the loss, their second consecutive loss in the final 30 seconds of a game with five fourth-quarter lead changes, the Irish dropped to 2-3 and 1-2 in the Metro Suburban Conference, and the Spartans moved to 4-1 (2-0).

“We’re getting a lot out of the kids we’ve got, but that’s two games in a row that we could have won at the end and didn’t,” Irish coach Rich Zinanni said. “We’re putting up numbers on the board offensively, but defensively, we’ve got to start stopping some teams.”

After inclement weather postponed the game from it’s original Friday date to Saturday morning, the first time in Zinanni’s 45 years the Irish played their Homecoming game on a Saturday, the Irish struggled to find their groove early, as the Spartans struck first on a 2-yard rushing score from Ben Radel.

The Irish countered with a 3-yard Owen Jackson score and then took a 13-7 lead when Tyler Hiller and Manny Harris connected for a 20-yard touchdown 90 seconds into the second quarter.

After Rittenhouse and Bishop connected for their first of three scores to pull ahead 14-13, the Irish got a big play from Jackson, who took a short catch on a crossing route from Hiller and cut upfield for a 21-14 lead. That lead was short-lived, as the Spartans tied the game on the last play of the half, a 10-yard connection from Rittenhouse to Bishop, a buzzer-beating score that foreshadowed the game’s final play that involved the same two players.

The Spartans regained the lead on their first drive of the second half on a 7-yard touchdown catch by Jackson Gerard, but on the ensuing drive, the Irish got the spark they so badly needed, when Harris dazzled his way through the Spartans defense for an electrifying 46-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left in the third.

Zinanni said that spark didn’t last long, as the Spartans scored just 42 seconds into the fourth on Rodel’s second touchdown, making it a 34-28 Spartans lead.

“It absolutely was [a spark] — we needed to take the lead and then stop them,” Zinanni said of Harris’ touchdown. “We got the first part of that message, but we didn’t get the second.”

The Irish, who were down to 20 healthy players Saturday after star defensive end and running back Caleb Smith left with an injury, found some magic to regain the lead, when Jackson took a reverse, stopped and flung a 49-yard heave to an open Matthew Arseneau to pull ahead 35-34.

After the Spartans scored once again, the Irish bled six minutes off the clock and drove 64 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown from Harris, to take a 43-40 lead with 1:15 on the clock.

After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, Rittenhouse navigated a short field and quickly drove the Spartans into the redzone when he found Bishop for a 17-yard completion.

After a pass interference call on the Irish put the ball inside the 3-yard line with just a handful of seconds remaining, Rittenhouse and Bishop connected again, this time on a quick slant, to give the Spartans the game-winning score as time expired.

“They executed their passing game pretty well,” Zinanni said. “When we had guys on them, the balls were right on the money, and when we were in zone, they found some soft spots in the zone and hit us pretty badly.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Rittenhouse went 26 for 44 for 363 yards and five touchdowns. Bishop had 10 catches for 139 yards and his three scores, and Gerard had six catches for 118 yards and his score. Radel had 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Hiller went 12 for 19 for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, and he added 57 yards on nine carries. Harris also had 57 rushing yards to tie Hiller for the Irish team lead and added 56 receiving yards and totaled three touchdowns.

Jackson had his 49-yard passing touchdown, 44 rushing yards and a score and 161 receiving yards and a score. It was the second time this season he passed, ran for and caught a touchdown in the same game.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

It will be a short week for the Irish, as they travel to Wheaton at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on Wheaton Academy.