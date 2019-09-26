ROUNDUP: RVC volleyball title battle stays tight

Daily Journal Staff Report

VOLLEYBALL

<strong>Illinois Lutheran 2, Grant Park 0 (25-20, 25-12)</strong>

The Dragons had a chance to pull within half a game of the Chargers in the River Valley Conference race but were outmatched Thursday.

Madi Meherg and Hadleigh Loitz each had three kills for the Dragons. Loitz added nine assists and two aces. Grace Gorman had 26 digs, and Brooke Veldhuizen had a pair of blocks.<strong>Beecher 2, St. Anne 0 (25-4, 25-21)</strong>

The Bobcats were able to stay within striking distance of RVC leaders Illinois Lutheran, thanks to a ferocious start against St. Anne.

Kaylie Sippel led the way for the Bobcats with 13 assists, four kills and four digs. Arianna Avelar had a team-high five kills and added a block. Rhianon Saller was a force up front with five blocks and three kills. Margaret Landis had nine digs, an ace and an assist, and Julianna Picicco added three kills, six digs and a pair of aces.

Grace Langellier had three kills and four digs to lead the Cardinals. Haylie Peck had three kills, and Emily Greene notched nine digs.<strong>Coal City 2, Princeton 1 (25-27, 25-21, 25-22)</strong>

McKenna Fitzpatrick was a brick wall for the Coalers, finishing the night with four solo blocks, three assisted blocks, six kills and four digs. Natalie Durham assisted on six blocks and added four kills. Luci Hakey had four kills and 10 digs. Rose Feeney and Macaya Gardner added 12 assists apiece.<strong>Donovan 2, Tri-Point 0 (25-17, 25-23)</strong>

The Wildcats picked up their first RVC conference win of the year behind six kills and 10 digs from Karley Davidson. Claudia Kilgore and Emma Leady each had a pair of kills and a pair of aces, and Kilgore also had three blocks.

Sierra Hummel had six kills and 11 digs to lead the Chargers. Elise Bruner had 15 digs, and Brittney Billerbeck had five assists.<strong>Dwight 2, Iroquois West 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-17)</strong>

The Trojans bounced back after dropping the first set to win the final two in Thursday’s Sangamon Valley Conference showdown.<strong>Central 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-21, 10-25, 25-15)</strong>

The Comets got past the Timberwolves, thanks to Emily Gresens’ 11 kills and six blocks. Hallie Wilken added 10 digs, and Kaylie Warpet had 12 assists.

Emma Morical had three aces for the Timberwolves. Kristen Walder added nine kills and nine digs. Audrey Kaeb had eight kills and 12 digs, and Carly Pence had seven kills and nine digs. Mikayla Knake piled up 30 assists.<strong>Kankakee 2, Rich South 1 (22-25, 25-14, 29-27)</strong>

The Kays outlasted the Stars in a thrilling third set to earn their 13th win in a row.Jakia Autman and Makayla Mondy were the Kays’ main presences up front, and Kays coach Denny Pommier also credited the passing of Hailey Lamie and defense of Avery Jackson for Thursday’s win.

<strong>Milford 2, Hoopeston 0 (25-16, 25-17)</strong>

The Bearcats continued their Vermilion Valley Conference dominance with a sweep Thursday.

Caley Mowrey had 13 kills and a block. Kaylee Warren had 23 assists and three digs, and Jakki Mowrey added nine digs. Scout Voyles and Maya McEwen each had a block.<strong>Illiana Christian 2, Peotone 0 (25-19, 25-16)</strong>

McKenna Evans had another well-rounded performance of 14 assists, four digs and a block, but the Blue Devils were bested at home.

Lily-Grace Stupegia added eight digs, Abby Bolstrom had five kills, and Lauren Haman added two kills and a block.BOYS SOCCER

<strong>Iroquois West 6, Grace Christian 2</strong>

Diego Camarena had five goals, two on penalty kicks, to lead the Raiders on Thursday. Angel Barajas also scored. Ulises Aguilera had nine saves.<strong>Blue Ridge 9, Watseka 1</strong>

Fernando Oralano put one in the back of the net for the Warriors.<strong>Momence 10, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

Stephen Condreay had 10 saves for the Comets.<strong>RIVALS CUP</strong>

<strong>Tinley Park 2, Grant Park 1</strong>

Ayden Nunley scored on an assist from Nolan Schneider, and Troy Reynolds had three saves for the Dragons.

Grant Park will take on Bishop McNamara in a consolation semifinal at 9 a.m. in Peotone.<strong>Illiana Christian 7, Wilmington 0</strong>

Sam Dennis had eight saves, and Wes Jewell had four steals for the Wildcats.GOLF

<strong>Dwight Invitational</strong>

Beecher shot a 218 to tie Seneca for first place, led by a 69 from the duo of Brady Serafin and Eric Stasko, which was tied for the lead mark on the day.

Dwight finished fourth with a 243, led by Anthony Dinelli and Mason Tjelle’s 75. Brody Hoegger had a hole-in-one on the 11th hole.

Reed-Custer shot a 248 to finish fifth, led by a 79 from Amber Maddox and Clayton Newbrough. Grant Park and Peotone were just behind the Comets, as the Dragons shot a 248, behind Ryan Dulin and Andrew Fulk’s 70, tied for third individually, and the Blue Devils’ 248 was led by Connor Janik and Matt Derkacy and their 75.

Coal City finished ninth with a 251, led by Cade Mueller and Cam Lander’s fifth-place individual finishes (71). Wilmington took home 12th with a 316 and were led by the duo of Tadan Yakima and Kaden Lewis’ 93.GIRLS GOLF

<strong>St. Thomas More 158, Watseka 202, Blue Ridge 210</strong>

Natalie Schroeder shot a 44 to lead the Warriors and was followed by Allie Hoy (50), Carolyn Dickte (53) and Haley Essington (55).GIRLS TENNIS

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Andrew 1</strong>

Izzy Fritz and Mary Henderson won the top two singles matches for the Boilers, who swept through four doubles matches. Teams of Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada; Paulyn Bernadit and Sydney Goering; Maria Sosa and Danae Williams; and Emma Hill and Marissa Minyard were victorious.GIRLS SWIMMING

<strong>Homewood-Flossmoor 100,</strong> <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 80</strong>

Elizabeth Noble was the diving champion once again Thursday, earning a 213.30 on her six dives to take first place. Sydney Kane won the 50-yard freestyle (26.90 seconds) and took second in the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.41). Colleen Bassett took second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:58.22).