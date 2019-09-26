FOOTBALL: Week five capsules

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> Rich South has forfeited Friday’s game against Kankakee. The Kays will be credited with a win and improve to 4-1 on the season.

<strong>St. Francis at Bishop McNamara</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: DE/RB Caleb Smith, S/LB/WR/RB Damien Thornton

Preview: The Irish are angry after falling in the final moment to Immaculate Conception last week and will look to put their full talents on display in front of their Homecoming crowd. Smith has emerged as a top pass rusher in Class 4A and will lead a defense that has supporters such as Thornton on the back side. Manny Harris and Owen Jackson are outstanding offensive weapons playing some of their best football.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 49, St. Francis 27

<strong>Bolingbrook at Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Keaton Schmidt, LB Daniel Schultz

Preview: The Boilers are back on a high point of what has been a roller coaster season through the first month and will need every bit of that momentum against their second Class 8A Top-10 opponent in their first five games. The Brook has some of the best playmakers in the state on both sides of the ball and will look to use their athleticism to separate themselves early, which might be easier said than done against a Boilers team that upset the Raiders by a point just four years ago.

Pick: Bolingbrook 41, Bradley-Bourbonnais 24

<strong>Coal City at Streator</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: TE/LB Austin Pullara, WR/RB/DB Asa Cooper

Preview: The Coalers had their lowest offensive output last week against Peotone’s tough defense, but the points should come back this week. The Bulldogs are well-coached under Brian Hassett and have a nice bunch of athletes, but even the biggest school in the Illinois Central Eight Conference will have its issues both scoring on the Coalers and also stopping them. Pullara has been Payton Hutchings’ go-to guy in the red zone and will look for another big game.

Pick: Coal City 35, Streator 15

<strong>Peotone at Herscher</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Peotone — RB/LB Sam Biedron, LB/TE Logan Heflin; Herscher — WR/DB Camden Berns, QB Blake Holm

Preview: Both teams are coming off of three-plus possession losses, but feel very different about how they stand. The Blue Devils were dominant before running into the buzzsaw that is Coal City, and the Tigers have struggled to keep their past two games close. Herscher will be playing on its home turf, but the Blue Devils will look to rip big chunks of yards on the ground early and often and let their defense handle the rest.

Pick: Peotone 35, Herscher 10

<strong>Reed-Custer at Manteno</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Reed-Custer — QB Dylan Garrelts, WR/DB Evan Pickard; Manteno — WR/DB Cole Jackson, QB Caleb Borkenhagen

Preview: Fans of offense will love this matchup. Both quarterbacks have had a knack for making big plays through the air and have weapons around them to support that, especially Manteno, with Jackson and Luke Trepanier standing out among area receivers. The Panthers have played well for seven of their eight quarters at home this season and need a win to keep their playoff hopes realistic.

Pick: Manteno 41, Reed-Custer 28

<strong>Dwight at Watseka</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Dwight — RB/QB/DB Carson Crouch, RB/LB Wilton Jackman; Watseka — WR/LB Justin Bunting, RB/DB Jameson Cluver

Preview: The Trojans pulled off a home upset in last year’s matchup, a win that was pivotal in their playoff qualification. The Warriors remember taking that loss a season ago and will look to return the favor on their turf Friday. Their defense has been up there as the area’s best this year, and if Cluver and the ground game can control the clock, the Warriors will look to ice this one early.

Pick: Watseka 28, Dwight 14

<strong>Central at Seneca</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Jay Lemenager, OL/DL Caleb Toberman

Preview: The new top dog in the Class 2A AP poll, the Comets certainly will travel with confidence for this Sangamon Valley Conference matchup. The Irish have put up some good results on their way to a 2-2 start, but they’ve yet to face an offense that can score the way the Comets can. It’s going to be a lengthy drive from Clifton to Seneca, but as long as the Comets get off the bus, they’ll make the long drive home with a 5-0 record.

Pick: Central 49, Seneca 20

<strong>Momence at Paxton-Buckley-Loda</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB/RB/LB Grant Laney, WR/RB/LB Jackson Franc

Preview: Momence has shown a knack for big plays the past couple of weeks, and the offense is improving on the fly, but it will be a tough test to leave P-B-L with a victory. The Panthers sit at 3-1 on the year and have a pair of 50-point outputs on their resume, and the defense has allowed just 30 points in their past three games.

Pick: Paxton-Buckley-Loda 34, Momence 14

<strong>Oakwood at Iroquois West</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/RB/LB Dane Thorne, WR/DB Eric Netzband

Preview: The Raiders were a touchdown away from a 2-2 record and outside aspirations at a playoff appearance, aspirations they could keep if they can knock off the Comets. But that will be easier said than done, as Oakwood has responded from its season-opening loss to Watseka by outscoring its past three opponents by a combined 173-19 margin.

Pick: Oakwood 42, Iroquois West 21

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park at Alden-Hebron</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, QB/LB Penn Stoller

Preview: Another contender for game of the week, this is a rematch of last year’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship. The Bearcats whooped on the Green Giants in that matchup, and if the way they’ve opened their 4-0 season is any indication, that likely will be the case again Friday.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 62, Alden-Hebron 27