Jensen wins rainy county-am in third playoff hole

KANKAKEE — It took eight extra days and three bonus holes to get there, but when it was all said and done at Kankakee Elks Country Club on Sunday, Damon Jensen won his second consecutive and third career Kankakee County Amateur Championship.

Jensen entered play one stroke off the lead after shooting a 75 in the first round of the tournament on September 14 and had plenty of time to think about making up that deficit in the week that followed the washout of the originally-scheduled second day. To make matters worse, Sunday's weather was only marginally better than the week before. This time, however, players simply played through it.

With the weather at its worst point of the afternoon, Jensen lost a two-stroke lead over Matt Dwyer on hole 17 as the downpour turned torrential.

"Between the rain and the wind and some of the pins, this course played harder than I think I've ever played it. It was just such a tough day," Jensen said. "But you have to realize everyone is playing the same course, focus shot by shot and whoever has the lowest score at the end of the day is going to win.

"I was up two strokes going into 17 and obviously it was really raining at that point. As hard as I was trying to keep my hands dry, on both of my drives on 17 and 18 my hands slipped severely," he added. "I put myself in just horrible places on both shots and it was a bad way to finish. It was a big punch to the gut to be two strokes up and basically hand the lead over on the last holes."

He was able to retake his lead in the end, but it took three playoff holes to wrestle it back from Dwyer.

The pair played neck-and-neck over the course of the entire event. They entered Sunday tied for second at 75 behind the eventual fourth-place finisher, Scott Moreland, then each shot 78 on day two to force the playoff.

They then continued their dead heat with ties on the first and second holes before Jensen finally emerged victorious by out-shooting Dwyer on the seventh hole.

"Once it stopped raining and the wind went way down, I felt that I could get it up there pretty close and give myself a chance to make birdie," Jensen said. "This is my third time and it's back-to-back, which means a whole lot to me.

"The Kankakee County Tournament is always one of those events you look forward to all year long. You know you're going to play with the best players and you get to watch those players and you feel that stress," he added. "There's really nothing else like it. It's definitely up there at the top for me, I try to prepare for it all year."

Jensen and Dwyer finished the tournament atop the leaderboard with a two-day total of 153, with Jensen getting the edge from their playoff. That total was two strokes up on third-place finisher Jeff Voss' 155 and five ahead of Moreland who wound up in fourth with a 158. Sonny Oo rounded out the top five in the Championship Flight with a 159.

Also finishing in the top 10 of the 16-man flight were Brad Dulin (160), Jeff Arbour (163), Matt Hasik (163), Anthony Gilbert (165) and Kyle Dwyer (167). The remaining golfers in the premier flight were Mike Jamison (169), R.J. Tyson (170), Andy Forquer (173), Jesse Fox (174), Rich Grillion (174) and Robert Regas (182).

The next tier down the scorecard also ended with some extra golf as Randy Welch locked up an A Flight Championship title in a one-hole playoff win over Stan Bettenhausen after both golfers shot 165 for the event. Damien Maldonado took third in the flight with a 169, Kent Frye was fourth at 172 and Wally Worsch and John Tholen tied for fifth place at 175.

The remainder of the 11-man flight went as follows: Doug Hackel (176), Brian Lade (177), Matt Lang (188), Patrick Gronbach (188) Don Devereaux (189),

The third flight finished without need for a playoff as Flight B champion Cesar Dalde picked up the title with a total of 169 over the two days. He topped second-place finisher Gary Poff's 171 by a narrow two stroke margin, while Dave Faber finished third at 175. Randy Degenhart took fourth place with a 176, Julio Gonzalez's 179 was good enough for fifth, Chris Norman was sixth at 182, Paul Ray and Chuck Frey tied for seventh at 189, Dave Rayman was ninth at 190 and Larry Arseneau and Ray Swangler tied for 10th at 194. Ray Nichols and Jerry Stam both shot 195 to round out Flight B.

The smallest flight of the tournament was Flight C, which included just four golfers. The champion, Doug Stam, won his crown with a 187, Kevin Beever took second at 194, Rick Hawkinson was third at 206 and Darin Hawkinson took fourth at 208.

The final champion of 2019 was Mike Lucas from the Senior Flight, who shot a 153 to take home the senior crown. Jerry Kruse was second at 155, Niles Crum took third with a 159, Terrell Gore finished fourth at 160 and Dave Radke took fifth with a 165.

Tony Lampley (166), Gordon Greenley (167), Joe Roberts (167), Terry LaRoche (171) and Dennis Taylor (172) wrapped up the top 10 in the Senior Flight. Also participating were Tim Milner (173), Don Bynum (174), Bob Klipp (176) and Walt Andrews (178).