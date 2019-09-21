FOOTBALL: McNamara falls in final seconds to Immaculate Conception

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara came in with nothing but revenge on its mind entering Friday’s mammoth matchup with arch rival Immaculate Conception after a last-second regular season loss and 10-point state championship loss a year ago.

And if Friday’s game had ended 30 seconds sooner, the Irish would have had just that.

But Knights quarterback Danny Cronnin was able to punch in a three-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds on the clock to give the number-one team in Class 4A a 31-27 victory over the class’s fifth-ranked squad in an early contender for small school football game of the year at Rich Zinanni Stadium Friday.

The win was the 30th in a row for the Knights, who improved to 4-0 and 2-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference, while the Irish dropped to 2-2 (1-1).

Cronin’s touchdown was the fifth touchdown scored in the fourth quarter, as the two teams combined for 36 points and five lead changes in the final frame.

Although the Irish found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard, Irish coach Rich Zinanni remained thrilled with the effort his roster of 24 put up against the Knights’ deeper squad of 53, especially on a night when players on both sides struggled with cramping issues on an unseasonably warm and humid autumn night.

“It was two really good football teams that can move the ball many different ways and it’s awesome to watch, it’s fun,” Zinanni said. “It didn’t work out for us tonight … but it’s the number one team in the state.

“Any time you play that good against that team, you’ve got a pretty good football team.”

In the first half, the Irish looked to clearly be the superior team, and junior defensive end Caleb Smith looked like a man playing against boys. He had three of his four sacks in the first half, two of those coming as strip sacks. His first strip sack was recovered by Damien Thornton and returned 53 yards to give the Irish a 6-0 lead in the early going.

“He’s a junior playing like a senior because he’s got that experience after he led us in sacks last year,” Zinanni said. “He’s a player, he’s got a motor and he can run.”

The Irish doubled their lead when Manny Harris caught a screen pass and became a human highlight reel as he danced 39 yards to make it a 12-0 game, a score that the Irish looked like they would take into halftime.

But after a fumble in the closing seconds of the half set the Knights up inside the Irish 10-yard line, Cronin found Chauncey Lee for a nine-yard score to make it a 12-7 affair at the break.

And that’s when the fun just got started. After neither team did much in the third, save for a 26-yard Tommy Sloan field goal for the Knights, they took their first lead of the game on a 27-yard connection from Cronin to Rashad Sbeih to go ahead 17-12 two minutes into the fourth.

The Irish immediately countered with an efficient drive that was capped off by Owen Jackson’s one-yard touchdown run that was followed by a successful two-point conversion to make it 20-17 Irish.

It took the Knights just over a minute to strike back, as Cronin’s third passing score came on busted coverage, as he found a wide open Ryan Vezza for a 48-yard pitch and catch to make it a 24-20 affair with 5:33 on the clock.

Harris then again used his nifty athleticism for a big score, this time a 31-yard rushing touchdown to give the Irish a 27-24 lead with 2:53 on the clock.

The Irish had Immaculate Conception facing a fourth-and-10 from inside the Irish 35-yard line, but Cronin found Lee once again, who made the play of the game and snagged an 18-yard reception with Harris stuck on him like glue.

“They had their best receiver out there, we had our best corner, Manny, on him and that was the best pass (Cronin) threw all night,” Zinanni said. “Manny was all over him and the kid boxed him out and caught it.”

Cronin then capped off the drive when he kept a read option from three yards out. His other option was to hand it off to star running back Kyle Franklin, who the Irish held to under 20 rushing yards until a 41-yard dash in the second half.

“That was the read — if the defensive end crashes, I’m pulling it,” Cronin said. “But if we would have handed it to Kyle (Franklin), I would have had full confidence in him winning the game.”

The Irish took back possession with 22 seconds left and a timeout, but Hiller’s hand was hit as he released a deep ball to Matt Arseneau, with the end result coming in the form of a wobbly ball that was picked off by Justin Hall to seal it for the Knights.

“I was really proud of the effort that we had,” Zinanni said. “On the snap of the ball, we just gave it all we had every play.

“And I don’t expect us to stand still, I expect us to get better.”

<strong>Stat Book</strong>

Hiller finished the night 14-for-22 for 166 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Harris had six rushes for 72 yards, three catches for 47 yards, two total touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Jackson ran for 49 yards on 17 carries and added six catches for 43 yards. Matthew Arseneau had two receptions for 40 yards.

Smith finished the night with four sacks, two forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. Thornton had a sack, two tackles for loss and his fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Cronin went 14-for-27 for 201 yards and three scores and added 92 yards and the game-winning touchdown on 20 carries. Franklin had 16 carries for 79 yards. Lee had six catches for 63 yards and his score, while Vezza had 89 yards and his touchdown on three catches.

<strong>Up Next</strong>

The Irish will return home Friday to take on Wheaton St. Francis at 7 p.m.